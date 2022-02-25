ALTON, Ill. — It didn’t look good for the Quincy Blue Devils.
Not good at all.
Down eight points at halftime and struggling offensively, Quincy High staged an incredible rally to win a regional championship.
The third-seeded Blue Devils scored the first 11 points of the third quarter before rallying for a dramatic 56-49 win over No. 2 O’Fallon on Friday night.
QHS (26-5) showed amazing composure and poise to capture the Class 4A boys’ regional championship at Alton High School.
The Blue Devils won their first regional title since 2018.
“These kids have done it all year – they stepped up and showed a lot of resiliency and fight in this game,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “It was a great win and a heck of an accomplishment to win this regional. I was really proud of the resolve we had.
“But we’re not done yet. We still have a lot left to play for.”
Quincy advances to face No. 1 Collinsville or No. 4 Belleville East in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Collinsville
O’Fallon finished 23-8.
Down 27-19 and with senior standout Jeremiah Talton in foul trouble, the Blue Devils caught fire.
Freshman Bradley Longcor buried a 3-pointer, freshman Keshaun Thomas scored twice in the paint and junior Reid O’Brien converted on a cut to the basket to open the third quarter.
Quincy went up 30-27 and grabbed its first lead since midway through the first quarter.
Backed by a vocal Blue Devil crowd that was much larger than the O’Fallon supporters, Quincy led 35-30 after Talton’s trey capped the decisive quarter.
“The crowd was great,” Talton said. “They were really loud and really gave us a boost. They helped give us energy and a spark.”
The Blue Devils outscored the Panthers 16-3 in the third quarter.
“I told the guys at halftime we needed to be tougher,” Douglas said. “We needed to play with more fight, and we came out much more aggressively in the second half. We played with a different level of toughness in the second half, and it was much-needed.”
O’Fallon stormed back, scoring seven straight points to cut Quincy’s lead down to one.
Talton countered with a three, Thomas scored again in the lane and Longcor nailed a clutch triple to build the lead to 48-39.
“They left me open, and I had a great look,” Longcor said. “I knew I needed to knock it down.”
O’Fallon never recovered as the Blue Devils delivered with one of their best halves of the season.
Talton led Quincy with 18 points, including 13 in the second half.
“We needed to be tougher,” Talton said. “We were playing soft, and they were killing us on the glass in the first half. We came out stronger defensively. And we moved the ball better on offense and weren’t settling as much.”
Talton was asked if he thought about this possibly being his last game.
“It started hitting me at halftime,” he said. “I knew we had to pick it up or it was going to be my last game. Our team really came together and came through.”
Longcor contributed 13 points and Thomas 10.
“Our freshmen have been big for us all year,” Douglas said. “And they stepped up again. They’ve never been in this position before and they really delivered.”
QHS took an early 9-7 lead. Talton banked in a 3-pointer before Longcor hit back-to-back baskets and Thomas made two free throws.
But the Panthers, who snared numerous offensive rebounds, stormed back on an 11-0 run with Talton picking up two early fouls.
Tyler Lunning’s putback boosted O’Fallon to an 18-9 lead.
The Blue Devils fought back, closing within five on a Sam Mulherin conversion and again when Dominique Clay hit two free throws.
The Panthers responded with a 3-pointer by Donnie Whitfield and a drive by Caleb Burton just before time ran out. O’Fallon led 27-19 at the break.
Quincy’s potent offense was out of sync for much of the opening half against the Panthers’ man-to-man pressure.
“Our was stagnant,” Douglas said. “The ball wasn’t moving, and we weren’t moving. We knew that had to change and it did.”
It changed considerably as the momentum quickly switched to the Blue Devils after halftime.
Following the trophy presentation, the QHS celebration continued into the locker room after the epic comeback win.
“It means a lot to win the regional title,” Longcor said. “It’s exciting to accomplish this after winning the conference title. It was good to do this for our seniors.”
Now the focus shifts to Tuesday night’s sectional matchup.
“We’re still playing ball and we’re playing well as a team,” Longcor said. “We are going to enjoy this one and then we have to get ready for the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.