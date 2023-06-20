Hvidsten, Koza lead Gems to back to back wins with win over Alton

QUINCY -- Hitting has been off and on for the Gems in 2023 but it was certainly sharp on Tuesday night to open up their road contest against the Alton River Dragons.
Quincy Gems defeated the Dragons 11-7 to help them win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
Kyle Hvidsten and Jimmy Koza were the catalysts for the Gems in this one both finishing first and second amongst team leaders in hits on the night.
An RBI single to center field from Koza scoring Joe Siervo would get the scoring started in the top of the first. Koza would soon score himself off of a two-run homer from Hvidsten.
Koza would finish the day going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.
That was Hvidsten's first home run of the season.
Hvidsten finished the day going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk and two runs.
The Gems would lead 4-1 after the first and would duplicate the same amount of runs scored and given up in the second.
The score would grow to 8-2 after Jack Zebig hit a double RBI to right center scoring Lucas Loos.
Their offense would hit a dry spell after the first two innings but solid pitching from Noah Harbin and Dawson Flowers and great defensive play from the infield would keep Alton from making much of a comeback.
Three consecutive ground outs kept Alton scoreless in the bottom of the third. Two ground outs and a fly out in the bottom of the fourth for Quincy helped them remain ahead 8-4 after four innings.
Harbin who got the start on the mound pitched for four innings, allowing five hits, four runs, five walks and one strikeout.
Bottom of the sixth would see Alton put three runs on the board to the Gems' just one to shorten the lead to 9-7 Gems.
Those would be the final runs scored of the night for the Dragons, as Easton Mains in the top of the ninth would hit a two RBI single scoring Harry Fandre and Hvidsten to secure the 11-7 win.
Other notable performances would be Harry Oden going 1-for-5, with the Gems second home run of the night along with an RBI and a run.
Loos went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Zebig went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run.
The Gems (7-12) will be back in action in Springfield taking on the Springfield Lucky Horses (9-9) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
