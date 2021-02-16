QUINCY — After forcing a Quincy Notre Dame turnover late in the fourth quarter, Liberty boys basketball coach Greg Altmix took a timeout to preserve 17 seconds with his team trailing 61-58 on Tuesday at the Pit.
The Eagles trimmed a 10 point deficit down to just three in the final minute and 10 seconds, but if they wanted to leave the Pit with a victory they needed at least one more shot.
“There was still enough time where we wanted to get the best shot we could take,” Altmix said.
That shot had to come from Liberty senior Nolton Klingele, who led the Eagles comeback with eight points in the fourth quarter including a three on the previous possession to pull Liberty within three.
The Raiders knew that’s where the ball was going, too.
“We talked about making sure where Nolton was,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said of his message in the final timeout. “He’s the engine, he’s the guy that drives everything.”
Klingele eventually got the ball deep behind the 3-point line but had a double-team thrown at him immediately, and Raiders senior Grant Hyer was able to work the ball loose for a steal. Hyer then made 1 of 2 free throws with 5 seconds left to put the final touch on a 62-58 victory for the Raiders over the Eagles.
Hyer put the pedal to the metal as the Raiders (4-1) came out of halftime with a 7-2 run to take a 36-29 lead. Jack Marth opened the third with a 3-pointer, then Hyer took two quick rebounds, drove to the basket and finished in contact. Hyer finished with 14 points and six rebounds to lead QND in both categories, with nine points and five boards coming in the second half.
“He is dynamic,” Meyer said. “He’s the best player on the floor.”
That was the case for many games last season, too, but that didn’t lead to as much success on the court for the Raiders. This season Hyer has become more of a facilitator, shown in the fourth quarter when he found both Jake Wallingford and Braden Sheffield for easy shots under the basket after drawing defenders on drives.
“He sees a double-team — and at times there were triple-teams flying at him —and he recognizes that when the double is coming somebody is open and he’s pitching to them,” Meyer said. “He trusts the other guys that they’re going to do something with it.”
It helps when his teammates are shooting as well as they did on Tuesday. Marth began both halves with threes and finished with nine points, Ethan Sparrow hit a pair of triples and Wallingford knocked one down in the third quarter and had good finishes at the basket to put in 13 points.
“We caught it in rhythm, we got paint touches, even if it wasn’t from the paint it was that hockey assist that we’ve been talking about,” Meyer said. “Share it, then share again. Or drive it, drive it a second time and then pitch and get some rotation. Find somebody open, that was big tonight.
“I know we are a good-shooting team. We haven’t shown it a lot yet, but its coming. We have some guys who can fill it. Once they start shooting with confidence, then its just going to steamroll.”
At times the Eagles lacked that kind of rhythm, particularly in the second half, but considering this was the team’s first game back after a two-week quarantine from COVID-19 exposure, Altmix was proud of how his guys fought.
“Sometimes our effort was misdirected. Sometimes we didn’t get the finish. But overall, I can’t fault our effort,” Altmix said. “I thought our guys played hard and gave it everything they had. Now its just a matter of trying to get back on our feet and get things rolling again.”
Part of that might have come from Liberty’s play style. The Eagles forced 18 QND turnovers with their ball pressure and consistent full-court press, but in the third quarter and early in the fourth it was clear the constant pressure had worn Liberty down.
“We are a pressing, fast-break team,” Altmix said. “We want to be in your face for 32 minutes, 84 feet, and when we’ve got a couple guys out with injuries and a couple other things going on coming off of quarantine, it was unfortunately one of those opportunities where it was tough.”
Klingele seemed to have endless amounts of energy in reserve, however, scoring nearly half of the team’s points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.
“He is a great leader for us, great point guard for us. This season is going to end way too soon because I’m going to miss our two seniors, but its a little early to start talking about that,” Altmix said. “I really try to give players a chance to shine, and Nolton really took advantage of the opportunities and really created opportunities for himself to score and have an impact in this game.”
Devin Klauser followed Klingele with 12 points for the Eagles, and he added six rebounds.
While effort allowed the Eagles to climb back in late, the way QND handled the flow of the game and came out on top has Meyer excited for the remainder of this short season.
“Special situations didn’t hurt us that much tonight,” Meyer said. “We were very, very coachable on the floor. Our bench was involved. I am super proud. I don’t even know how to explain it, I’m just super, super proud of getting that W.”