QUINCY — Several of the Payson Seymour boys basketball players are part of Brian Rea’s end-of-the-day weight lifting class, and since they had finished their required lifts with time left in the final hour Friday, they spilled into the gym to put up some shots.
Little did they realize they are going to get the opportunity to do that more often.
“I stopped the music,” Rea said. “And I told them the news.”
More than two months after originally scheduled to begin, basketball season will be played.
“They were excited,” said Rea, the Indians’ veteran coach. “They want to play.”
Earlier Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will allow high school sports — even those deemed high risk — to be played across the state in regions that have reached Phase 4 of the COVID-19 mitigations. When asked to confirm that during Friday’s press briefing, IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said “yes, basketball” can be played in those regions.
Region 3, which includes Adams, Pike, Hancock and Brown Counties, has moved to Phase 4.
“It was a sigh of relief,” Liberty boys basketball coach Greg Altmix said. “You have so many boys who have put so much time in, and my heart has been going out to the seniors. You want something for them. So there is some optimism.”
What exactly basketball season or any of the other seasons will look like will be addressed next week by the Illinois High School Association.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson shared a plan through an email with the member schools late Friday afternoon. The IHSA Board of Directors will meet Wednesday to set season dates for the remainder of the school year.
Low-risk winter sports can begin competing after seven days of practice. Basketball teams will need 12 days of practice before the first game. That likely means the first day of competition will be February 8. Coaches are hoping for at least five weeks of competition to allow teams to schedule a double-digit number of games.
“There’s a short window for these kids, especially the seniors,” Rea said. “We will go play wherever we can. It’s going to be different. It’s going to be sloppy. I know everyone wants to compete and win everything. But this is the first time I can say I don’t care what the outcome is.
“Being able to see kids out playing is a victory. They are going to see how much they missed it once they get out there in front of 50 fans or zero fans. It’s going to be good for them.”
Masks must be worn by all coaches and players during practice and game competition, and social distancing will be enacted for the benches and game personnel. The IHSA will create a set of guidelines for teams to follow on gameday.
The IDPH has set spectator guidelines based on mitigation levels. Under Phase 4, no more than 50 spectators will be allowed indoors. School districts can impose tighter regulations if deemed necessary.
For sports scheduled during the spring and summer seasons, contact days can begin Monday.
The IDPH also opened up scheduling opportunities for medium-risk outdoor sports to play in tournaments and against out-of-state competition. More information about the spring and summer season will come from the IHSA board next week.
While everyone waits on that, they take solace knowing games are on the horizon.
“You want to make it as enjoyable and worthwhile for the kids for the time they’ve put in and the effort they’ve made to get to this point,” Altmix said. “You want to give them every opportunity that you can for it to be a great season.”