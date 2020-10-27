QUINCY — Tuesday afternoon, roughly 15 minutes prior to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily briefing, Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson and his staff learned basketball had been reclassified as a high-risk activity by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Shortly thereafter, the rest of the state learned the upcoming season is on hold.
Gut-punched is the best way to describe it.
“I honestly haven’t digested it yet to form a plan on how to talk to our guys about it,” Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer said. “We’ve been preparing for a season. We’ve had our contact days and have been doing what they’ve allowed us to do since September.
“We’ve been blessed. We haven’t had any guys sit out because of basketball contact. It’s been either classroom or family or outside activity. Nothing basketball. We’ve followed protocols. When it was medium risk, we had workouts and it was working out just fine.
“It’s hard to put it into words right now because I have a kid in our program and I have four seniors who I love dearly as my own kids. So I’m struggling on how to sit down with our guys and have a conversation about this.”
The change came without warning. The IHSA executive staff met with IDPH personnel last Friday and provided a set of options for conducting basketball this winter in a safe manner.
“Many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball,” Anderson said.
The IHSA expected more guidance from the IDPH before a scheduled meeting of its Board of Directors, set for Wednesday. Instead, Tuesday’s bombshell occurred.
"We can't ignore what is happening around us — because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,” Pritzker said in a release. “... As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘canceled,' just put on hold until we're through the thick of this pandemic.”
Anderson said the IHSA will hold its board meeting Wednesday and discuss the sports schedule for the remainder of the school year.
Basketball practices were scheduled to begin November 16 with the season opening November 30.
“It’s very tough to sit back and think about where we’re going to go,” Illini West girls basketball coach Grant Surprenant said. “There’s no dates. The state hasn’t said maybe it’s this time or maybe it’s that time. It’s just very hard right now."
The hope is the IHSA Board of Directors can offer some clarity after Wednesday’s meeting, but with schedules already altered to accommodate moving football, soccer and volleyball to the spring, there isn’t much wiggle room for basketball.
“Do I think it’s going to happen now? I’m not real optimistic,” Quincy High School girls basketball coach Brad Dance said. “I’m hoping there is still a slim chance.”
The way teams have navigated their contact days throughout the fall gives coaches hope.
“We’re doing what they say,” Dance said. “They wear their masks the whole time. Even when we’re scrimmaging 5-on-5, they have their masks on. Myself and the other coaches wear their masks the entire time we’re there. We’re doing what we can and the girls are doing what we’re asking of them.”
It’s allowed the teams to stay in the gym until now.
“We follow the expectations and guidelines we were told we had to follow to participate in contact days,” Surprenant said. “We did that. Every day, we prepared as if we were going to have a season. The girls came and worked hard every single day. We followed the guidelines.
“It can be done. That’s the frustrating thing. You give us these expectations as coaches and players, and we go out and we do them because we want to have a season. We want everybody to be safe, and that’s the No. 1 priority. But you can certainly do it all. You can follow guidelines and be safe and give these kids an opportunity to play.”
That’s all any of them want.
“When we first started these practices, I said we can’t take one practice for granted because we never know when it’s going to be the last one,” Dance said. “You feel bad for all the kids, but you feel terrible for the seniors. I have four dedicated seniors who put in a ton of time in the offseason and they may never play high school basketball again.”