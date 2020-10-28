QUINCY — After 24 hours riding the roller coaster of whether prep basketball will be played in Illinois, Andy Douglas realizes nothing definitive has been decided.
Twenty days exist before practices can begin and 34 days remain before the first allowable date for games, should those things happen.
Getting too elated or deflated at this moment isn’t worth the emotional torture.
“I think everyone knows now, during this pandemic, things change daily and weekly,” said Douglas, entering his seventh season as the Quincy High School boys basketball coach. “There’s still plenty of time between now and then for things to go back the other direction. Keep the faith, keep working and it will take care of itself.”
As pragmatic as that is, Douglas can’t deny he’s a little antsy for a resolution.
“Our hands are so tied there is nothing else you can do but wait,” Douglas said. “We’ve had that conversation with our guys before. Playing the waiting game is very difficult to do. The older you get, the more you find that out. That’s kind of where we are now.”
Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily briefing the winter sports season was being put “on hold.”
Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors decided to defy the Governor’s orders and move forward with basketball season, releasing a statement in which it “has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally.”
In essence, it was the board taking a stand against a state government holding back on activities when nearby states continue to play sports without restrictions.
“This was our board’s recognition we’ve reached the point where we really need to do something that is student-centered and get these students back competing,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “In their opinions, we can do it safely. Collectively, the board through their discussions landed on this is the time.”
It created surprise and shock among coaches, athletes and fans.
“I’m not going to lie, I got a sense of excitement for the sports it affects,” Pittsfield boys basketball coach Brad Tomhave said. “As we know, as this whole pandemic has created, you can’t help but ask yourself what’s coming next. That’s kind of been the process.
“We will let it filter and see what the coming hours and coming days bring to try to process it.”
What’s next could be litigation.
In its statement, the IHSA board placed the final decision on whether to play on individual school districts, their superintendents and their school boards. Asked about it during his daily press briefing, Pritzker brought up the fact there could be legal ramifications for school districts that defy his orders.
“School districts know what the rules are and it’s unfortunate but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard,” Pritzker said.
Anderson said there had not been an opportunity to investigate Pritzker’s comments and will review that will the IHSA’s legal counsel.
“I really don’t know what is going to happen from now ‘til Nov. 30,” Anderson said. “It’s a big deal to say to government officials and health departments that we are going to go a different direction from how you are advising. I have no idea how that is going to play out for us.”
For now, the IHSA trudges forward with its plans on how to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while providing an indoor competition.
Among the procedures the IHSA will follow will be requiring everyone in the gym, including players, to wear masks at all times and providing a timeout in the middle of every quarter for players and officials to go to the sideline, socially distance and catch their breath.
The IHSA also will follow IDPH guidelines limiting groups to 50 or fewer. For basketball, players, coaches, trainers, officials and school personnel will be included in that group of 50.
It likely means there will be no spectators.
As Anderson noted and Douglas pointed out, there is more than a month until games will be played. That’s ample time for more changes.
“Our approach is the same as it has been since the start of the school year,” Douglas said. “We were told November 16 is our start date, so everything we’re doing is in preparation for November 16 and the start of our season. Going about it any other way, at least from my standpoint, the kids are already on a roller coaster of emotion.
“If you jerk them around and say, ‘We’re going to this, we’re going to that, we’re changing this,’ it messes with where their heads are at. So for us, no matter what is going on, we’re prepping for November 16 and the start of our season. All the work we are doing is in preparation for that.”