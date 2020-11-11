QUINCY — The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors offered a proverbial olive branch Wednesday to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to work toward a resolution regarding the fate of the high school basketball season.
Will either take it?
Or is it too late?
The board held a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon to review results of a survey sent to athletic directors statewide and to discuss all developments regarding the upcoming basketball season. No decisions were made other than to invite representatives from Pritzker’s office and the IDPH to attend the Nov. 19 board meeting.
“The Board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release. “The Board’s decision to move forward with the IHSA basketball season was not meant to be adversarial.
“It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners. They hope all the groups will see the mutual benefit of increased discourse and be represented at the meeting on November 19.”
The board released results of the survey, which was returned by 546 of the 813 member schools. Of those responding, nearly 300 said they do not plan to start basketball on November 16 and 212 remain unsure of their plans. Only eight schools have publicly said they plan to play per IHSA guidelines.
On October 27, the IDPH elevated basketball to a high-risk activity, which limits practices and prohibits games. The IHSA followed by stating it intended to start basketball as scheduled with practices November 16 and games November 30. Pritzker followed by saying basketball should be delayed until spring.
Although the IHSA held firm on its dates, the final decision fell on each school district.
Because of insurance liabilities that would come into play by defying state government mandates, many districts, including Quincy, have opted to not start basketball until the IDPH changes the risk level.
The IHSA board suggested schools follow IDPH guidelines until the November 19 meeting, meaning teams choosing to start practice Monday likely will not.
“The Board recognizes the difficult decisions they have placed on member schools regarding basketball,” Anderson said. “With a limited number of schools set to begin their season on November 16, they believe it is prudent to adhere to IDPH guidance as they work with state officials to gain greater clarity on the metrics and mitigations required to conduct certain high school sports throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”