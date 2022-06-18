Saturday afternoon was the Illini West High show at the Muddy River Showcase at John Wood Community College. Four Chargers were named to the Illinois all-star roster along with head coach Grant Surprenant.
And the Chargers did not disappoint.
The four Illini West players combined for 43 points in a 67-55 victory over the Missouri all-stars.
“It was a blast,” Surprenant said. “It’s always fun when you get to coach your team and your players in an all-star game and to be able to coach four was a lot of fun. It was like reminiscing on the season, watching them get up and down, making excellent passes, knocking down shots.”
Caydee Kirkham proved to be the star of the game getting MVP honors in her 25-point performance. Kirkham also totaled three rebounds and three steals.
“It was a lot of fun,” Kirkham said. “Just playing with my teammates, people that we’ve been playing against but mostly my teammates.”
Kirkham was key in Illinois’ victory as Missouri hung around in the first half before Illinois pulled away in the second half. Kirkham scored five of Illinois’ nine points in the team’s 9-2 run at the beginning of the second half.
Unity High standout Brooklyn Stiefel also played a role in the all-star victory as she led the team in rebounds with eight and scored 14 points.
Illinois did not let its foot off the gas as the Land of Lincoln led the entire second half, shooting 38.2%. The team also shot 70% in the second quarter.
“We did a good job in that second quarter (building) that lead going into halftime,” Surprenant said. “I thought the third quarter, we did a great job of starting off, getting a lead, getting to double digits and then kind of just being able to coach the rest of the game.”
Now, as Kirkham is set to play college basketball at NCAA Division III Coe College, Surprenant said he had a lot of fun coaching her one last time.
“I’ve sat first hand, front row the last couple years of Caydee scoring 25 points so to watch her do it again and have everybody else watch her do that is something special,” Surprenant said.
“She’s a special player and she’s a great girl, she’s grown so much, became a leader on and off the basketball court and she’s one that we’ll certainly miss in our program and a lot of younger girls have looked up to her and I’m just happy and fortunate enough to be able to coach her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.