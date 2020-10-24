LIBERTY, Ill. — The Illini West cross country team enjoyed a strong success rate in the Class 1A Liberty Regional at Uhland Farms on Saturday.
Two out of the Chargers’ three boys qualified for the sectional meet individually and two of four girls punched their tickets as well. Considering Illini West didn’t have enough individuals to qualify as a team, Chargers coach Ryan Bliss will take four of his seven representatives earning a spot in the Elmwood Sectional next week.
“Whenever you get to prolong that season and experience Elmwood in a sectional, that’s pretty fantastic,” Bliss said. “I am excited they will get a chance to do that.”
Chargers freshman Emma Whitaker took full advantage of her first regional appearance, finishing sixth overall in 21:03.
“She’s done a really nice job all year,” Bliss said. “She caught a little bit of an injury bug there and hasn’t run for a little while. She missed our last regular season meet, but she bounced back and performed where we were expecting he to. Great job for her.”
Also advancing was junior Katelyn Dennis, who took 17th in 22:07. Two other area girls also qualified for sectional with Quincy Notre Dame’s Teresa Drotar placing 18th in 22:15 and Unity’s Elizabeth Adams taking 20th in 22:23.
On the boys side, Illini West senior Eli Newton qualified for the sectional for a third straight season by taking ninth in 17:01.
“Eli, being a senior, that’s what you look for,” Bliss said. “He’s qualified for a sectional in the past and ran really well. Probably his best time here on this course. That’s what seniors do. They perform.”
Cole Kirkham made the cut for the Chargers by coming in 16th after crossing in 17:41.
“It was nice to see him get into the 17s too,” Bliss said. “I couldn’t be happier. We are peaking at that right time.”
Liberty junior Lucas Obert also punched his ticket to the Elmwood sectional by placing 14th in 17:28, his fastest time on is home course by more than 30 seconds.