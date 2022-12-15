LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty girls basketball were poised on Thursday night for their matchup against West Central Conference opponent Illini West, ultimately falling short 34-22.
But their focus was not the scoreboard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty girls basketball were poised on Thursday night for their matchup against West Central Conference opponent Illini West, ultimately falling short 34-22.
But their focus was not the scoreboard.
“We throw the record out, we don't worry about that,” said Eagles head coach Paul Fessler. “We try to get better every game, it's been a fun season. They're fighting until the end.”
The team is challenged by their size and youth. There are only eight girls on the team and one senior to lead — Cora Schuette.
“(Being the leader) has taught me a lot of things," Schuette said. "I’ve learned (about) not getting down and bringing people up. I’m the only (senior) so it has to be me.”
Schuette was the leading scorer for the Eagles with nine points.
The top priority for Liberty is with their connection to each other.
“It’s really important," Schuette said. "Compared to last year we have a better connection. When we know our teammates, we know what they’re gonna do.”
Illini West outscored Liberty by 34 points in last season's meeting between the two teams, with the gap closing to just 12 points on Thursday.
The first quarter of the game showcased Liberty's ability to execute shut-down defense with Illini West only scoring four points.
“We struggled at the beginning of the first quarter and I give credit to Liberty," said Chargers head coach Grant Surprenant. "They made some shots and it really gave them that confidence.”
Illini West quickly bounced back, racking up 30 points to the scoreboard in the following three quarters.
“We started to move, we started to push the basketball and get easy layups, transition, and get some inside, outside shots,” Surprenant said.
Reagan Reed was the leading scorer for the Chargers with 17 points.
“I’m the only (seasoned) senior… I had a really good group last year that taught me what needs to be done to be successful,” Reed said.
Illini West (8-4) will play Clark County (1-3) at home Monday.
“(Our focus will be) finishing around the basket," Surprenant said. "Continuing to work defensively as a unit and pick each other up.”
Liberty (3-9) will play Triopia (1-8) at home Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.