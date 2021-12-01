ILLINOIS BOYS POLL
¶ Here are the Illinois boys' prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
^Class 4A=
†School W-L Pts
† 1. Glenbard West (7) 3-0 79
† 2. Whitney Young (1) 0-0 73
† 3. Kenwood 1-0 61
† 4. Glenbrook South 4-0 51
† (tie) Curie 4-0 51
† 6. New Trier 4-0 35
† 7. Normal Community 4-0 21
† (tie) St. Rita 3-1 21
† 9. Bolingbrook 3-0 14
†10. Moline 3-0 13
¶ Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 7. O'Fallon 7. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Evanston Township 2. Rolling Meadows 1.
^Class 3A=
†School W-L Pts
† 1. Simeon (6) 2-0 78
† 2. Hillcrest 4-0 52
† 3. Peoria Notre Dame (1) 3-0 48
† 4. East St. Louis (1) 4-0 46
† 5. Lake Forest 3-1 42
† 6. Rock Island 3-0 38
† 7. Harvey Thornton 2-1 27
† 8. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3-1 23
† (tie) Rockford Boylan 4-0 23
†10. Centralia 4-0 17
¶ Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 12. Hyde Park 10. Springfield 7. St. Ignatius 5. Oak Forest 4. Fenwick 3. Springfield Lanphier 2. Burlington Central 2. Decatur MacArthur 1.
^Class 2A=
†School W-L Pts
† 1. Orr (3) 2-0 63
† 2. DePaul College Prep (2) 4-0 54
† 3. Breese Central 4-0 43
† 4. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 3-2 33
† 5. Macomb 5-0 27
† 6. Clark (1) 2-1 19
† 7. Teutopolis 3-1 18
† 8. Nashville 2-2 16
† (tie) Leo 0-0 16
†10. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 11
¶ Others receiving votes: Beecher 10. Rockridge 10. Mt. Carmel 10. Breese Mater Dei 8. St. Edward 8. Corliss 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6. Massac County 5. Rockford Lutheran 4. Harrisburg 4. Chicago CICS-Longwood 4. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Monticello 2. El Paso-Gridley 1.
^Class 1A=
†School W-L Pts
† 1. Yorkville Christian (7) 2-2 70
† 2. Macon Meridian 5-0 56
† 3. South Beloit 4-0 41
† 4. Peoria Christian 4-0 36
† 5. Fulton 5-0 34
† 6. Steeleville 1-0 22
† 7. Liberty 1-0 18
† 8. Champaign St. Thomas More 5-0 16
† 9. Aurora Christian 2-0 13
†10. Tuscola 2-0 12
†tie) Augusta Southeastern 2-0 12
¶ Others receiving votes: Scales Mound 9. Midland 7. Goreville 7. Monmouth United 6. Christopher 6. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Warrensburg-Latham 4. Nokomis 4. Madison 4. Altamont 4. East Dubuque 3. Casey-Westfield 1.
ILLINOIS GIRLS POLL
^Class 4A=
†School W-L Pts
†1. Hersey (3) 5-0 48
†2. Bolingbrook (2) 3-1 46
†3. Edwardsville 3-1 38
†4. Loyola 5-0 37
†5. Benet 3-0 32
†6. Kenwood 3-0 22
†7. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 18
†8. Normal Community 5-0 17
†9. O'Fallon 5-0 10
†(tie) Lincoln-Way East (1) 4-0 10
¶ Others receiving votes: Geneva 9. Joliet West 9. St. Charles East 8. Lake Park 6. Stevenson 5. South Elgin 5. Lake Forest 4. Carmel 2. Lincoln Way West 2. Marist 1. Libertyville 1.
^Class 3A=
†School W-L Pts
†1. Peoria Central (4) 5-0 56
†2. Morton (1) 4-0 52
†3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1) 6-0 44
†4. Geneseo 5-0 36
†5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 4-0 35
†6. Metamora 4-0 24
†7. Sycamore 5-0 22
†8. Dixon 5-0 10
†9. Providence 6-0 9
†(tie) Peoria Notre Dame 3-0 9
¶ Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 7. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Ottawa 4. Effingham 4. Fenton 3. Lincoln 2. Rockford Lutheran 2. Washington 2. Rock Island 2. Galesburg 1.
^Class 2A=
†School W-L Pts
†1. Winnebago (4) 5-0 50
†2. Quincy Notre Dame 4-0 49
†3. Paris (1) 4-1 43
†4. Carterville (1) 6-1 41
†(tie)Fairfield 7-0 41
†6. Eureka 6-1 25
†7. Benton 4-0 15
†8. Breese Central 3-0 13
†(tie) Teutopolis 4-1 13
†10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 6-0 11
¶ Others receiving votes: Monmouth-Roseville 10. Fieldcrest 9. Princeton 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Nashville 2. Marshall 1.
^Class 1A=
†School W-L Pts
†1. Brimfield (3) 6-0 57
†2. Shiloh 7-1 53
†3. Aurora Christian (3) 1-0 48
†4. Mendon Unity 6-0 33
†5. Havana 5-0 28
†6. River Ridge 6-0 27
†8. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 4-1 18
†9. Cowden-Herrick 6-0 16
†10. Stockton 4-1 15
¶ Others receiving votes: Okawville 8. Brown County 7. Lewistown 5. Morrison 5. Serena 4. Christopher 3. Father McGivney Catholic 3.
