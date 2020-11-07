QUINCY — A week remains before boys and girls basketball teams across Illinois will hit the original date they would be allowed to begin practice.
So which teams will take the court?
Not many at this point, at least not with a full squad on the floor.
A vast number of schools statewide, including private schools in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, Springfield District 186, Decatur District 61 and the Chicago Public League, have announced they will abide by directives from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health prohibiting full-scale workouts.
It is estimated 150 schools have decided to opt out of starting basketball season on time.
Meanwhile, a handful of districts, including Lewistown and Sherrard, have said they will follow the Illinois High School Association’s guidelines and play basketball in November.
After Pritzker and the IDPH elevated basketball to a high-risk sport and later said the season would be moved to the spring, the IHSA Board of Directors voted to move forward with plans to stick to its calendar with practice beginning November 16 and games beginning November 30.
However, while digging in its heels in a fight with the Governor’s office, the IHSA released a statement in which it would “require all IHSA basketball teams to adhere to those (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) mitigations, and allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation.”
In essence, the IHSA passed the buck to the superintendents and the school boards.
What many of those administrators are discovering is their lawyers and insurance companies are advising to follow the Governor’s mandates to avoid any issues of liability. Some insurance companies have said they will not cover schools choosing to play in November.
While navigating the liability issues, many superintendents are pushing for the chance to play.
A letter signed by more than 200 superintendents of school districts statewide was sent to Pritzker on Thursday, imploring him to allow extracurricular activities and interscholastic sports. The letter highlighted multiple factors in which it can be done safely under the proper protocols.
Liberty superintendent Kelle Bunch and Pleasant Hill superintendent Ron Edwards were the only area administrators to add their signatures.
Quincy superintendent Roy Webb said last week he was taking a wait-and-see approach before delivering a recommendation on how to move forward. His decision is expected to come early this week so teams at all levels can make plans moving forward.
Several schools have said they plan to begin practicing November 16, albeit under the IDPH guidelines which limit the number of participants and the amount of physical contact. Schools such as Kankakee and Coal City, which have said they will practice, currently do not have plans to play games.