BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Quincy Notre Dame sophomores Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink wanted to get the Raiders off on the right foot in their season opener on the road at Beardstown on Friday night with a scoring punch, and they delivered.
Schreacke and Eftink combined to score 44 points as the Raiders girls basketball team completely dominated the Tigers for a 60-20 victory. After Beardstown scored the opening basket, the Raiders went on a 17-3 led by nine points from Schreacke and eight points from Eftink.
“Abbey and Blair did what Abbey and Blair do,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “They got us going, they led us in scoring, made some nice assists. They’re just good all around players.”
They didn’t miss a beat in playing together, either. After Eftink missed a string of threes to start the game, Schreacke took the ball on a drive inside, stopped when she drew in defenders and pitched the ball back out to a wide-open Eftink, who drained her first of four 3-pointers in the contest.
“They’ve been playing together since they were in fourth grade. They have that court awareness of each other,” Orne said. “That got Blair going, and once they both get going obviously we’re hard to defend.”
After leading 21-7 at the end of the first half, the Raiders employed their full-court pressure to start the second and turned three quick turnovers into six points and a 27-7 advantage. While his team might not have needed to use their pressure in that situation, after 11 months off Orne wants his girls to be ready to use anything in game situations.
“We’re going to have to use it,” Orne said. “Sometimes offensively I think we can be stopped so we have to be able to play that full-court pressure, and when we can do that, that’s great. We made a couple of adjustments and went form a zone trap to more of a man-to-man trap, and that go our energy up.”
Eftink had a game-high 24 points and Schreacke followed with 20, with both girls matching our outscoring the Tigers alone. Lia Quintero also added four points in her first game as the starting point guard.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
Shooting woes sink Blue Devils in debut
After falling behind early on the road against Springfield on Friday night, the Quincy High School girls basketball team gave itself a chance to come back with defense and effort. The only thing missing was made shots.
QHS fell to Springfield 47-32 on the road in a game where the Blue Devils didn’t hit a single 3-pointer and went 13 of 22 from the free throw line.
“I was frustrated with our effort out of some of them, and missing shots didn’t help anything,” Dance said.
Defense gave QHS a chance. The Senators were held scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils also couldn’t find the bottom of the basket and were stuck facing a 43-29 deficit. Kate Chevalier finally broke the scoreless drought with a free throw four minutes into the quarter, but it wasn’t the offensive spark QHS was looking for.
Senior forward Emily Wilson led the Blue Devils with 13 points, the only QHS player to reach double figures. Mackenzie Durst followed with 13 points and Laci Novosel added four. Kenzey Decker led all scorers with 28 for the Senators.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Panthers hold off Richardson, Chargers
The Central boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Friday night with a 67-43 decision over Illini West.
A strong defensive showing in the first quarter allowed the Panthers (1-1) to build a 12-0 lead after the first quarter, and by halftime Central led 26-14. Max Richardson made up most of the offense for the Chargers (0-2), scoring 11 of their first 14 points in the second quarter and going for a game-high 35 points on the night.
The Panthers saw a much more even scoring distribution. Peyton Clampitt led the way with 12 points, followed by Isaac Genenbacher with 11 and Blake Eyler with 10, and four other Panthers scored at least seven points.
PITTSFIELD, Ill.
Even scoring lifts Saukees
The Pittsfield boys basketball team had three players score at least 14 points in a 55-43 victory over Southeastern at home on Friday night.
Peyton Apps hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter to pace the Saukees (2-0) to a 17-8 advantage. Apps added another five points in the second quarter, including a third 3-pointer, and Pittsfield went to halftime ahead 33-18.
The Suns (0-1) held the Saukees to just seven points in the third quarter and narrowed the gap to 40-34, but Pittsfield scored 15 in the fourth quarter, led by seven points from Cade Tomhave, to close out the game.
Apps had 17 points to pace Pittsfield while Tomhave had 16 and Carter Klatt added 14 points. Danny Stephens led Southeastern with a game-high 25 points.
BARRY, Ill.
Tornadoes start hot against Wildcats
The Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team scored 22 points in the first quarter against Western to set the tone for a 68-33 victory on Friday night.
Cash Kirk scored 10 of his 20 points in the opening frame for the Tornadoes (2-0) and Aaron Miller hit two 3-pointers. Tate Kunzeman picked up the scoring in the second quarter with six points to give him 10 by halftime, then he dropped eight more in the third quarter on his way to a game-high 23 points.
Eric Hively paced the Wildcats (0-2) with 20 points, 17 of which came in the first half. No other Western player had more than five points.
CONCORD, Ill.
Trojans tame Mustangs early
The Triopia boys basketball team scored the first 10 points of the game on its way to a 61-34 non-conference victory over Unity on Friday night.
The Mustangs trailed 18-3 after the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
Freshman Melvin McMillen came off the bench to score 10 points for the Mustangs (0-1), while Brett Bristow scored nine points. Caden Moore scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (2-0).
MOUNT STERLING, Ill.
Tigers feel Hornets’ sting
The Brown County boys basketball team defeated Greenfield 51-33 at home on Friday night. Tate Fullerton had 15 points to lead the Hornets to victory.