WHITE HALL, Ill. — Pittsfield boys basketball coach Brad Tomhave figured offensive execution might be sketchy based on the limited amount of time teams have had to practice.
Defensive effort, which is all about energy, shouldn’t be compromised.
The Saukees clearly have absorbed that message through limited days in the gym.
Pittsfield opened its season Tuesday night by holding North Greene to 18.8 percent shooting from the field and pulling away in the second half for a 63-37 victory. The Spartans were just 1 of 12 from 3-point range and kept off the offensive glass as the Saukees’ Peyton Apps and Carter Klatt each had eight rebounds.
“You shouldn’t have an off night on the defensive end because of your effort,” Tomhave said. “It took us a little bit as far as angles and how to shut off gaps against their offense. We were a little slow with gap control and a little body technique in the first half. But they stayed consistent with how we wanted to guard and they stayed solid and strong.
“In the second half, we were there to contest shots. For the most part, they did a nice job defensive rebounding in the second where we allowed just one look. It was good to see our kids adjust to the feel and flow of the game and how the officials were calling it.”
Offensively, the Saukees’ execution was solid. They shot 48.9 percent from 3-point range and went 15 of 19 from the free-throw line. Apps and guard Nate Scranton each had 14 points, while Apps added 13.
“We had balanced scoring,” Tomhave said. “They stayed in control and they didn’t panic. … It was good to see our guys get to spots and understand the spots we wanted to score from.”
Indians put away Titans with late run
WARSAW, Ill. — The deficit the West Hancock boys basketball team kept whittling away at finally fell to a single possession as a 3-pointer by Colin LeMaire pulled the Titans with 38-36 of Payson Seymour with 4:40 remaining in Tuesday’s season opener.
The rally ended there.
A backcut layup by the Indians’ Bryan Dieker kickstarted a 14-2 run to close the game as Payson picked up a 52-38 victory. The Indians’ Trey Johnson followed Dieker’s basket with one from the left block, and after the Titans missed consecutive 3-point attempts on the same possessions, Dieker scored on another backcut.
“We finally listened and executed down the stretch,” Payson coach Brian Rea said.
West Hancock managed just two free throws the final four minutes after scoring eight points, with two 3-pointers, in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
Dieker led the Indians with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Logan Sparks added 13. Adam Siegfried led the Titans with 11 points.
Eagles seize complete control in third quarter
CARTHAGE, Ill. — A third-quarter surge featuring a bevy of points in the paint enabled the Liberty boys basketball team to pull away, leading to a 61-38 victory over Illini West in Tuesday night’s season opener.
The Eagles led 34-23 at halftime before holding the Chargers to two field goals and six points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Logan Robbins scored six of his 14 points in the third quarter as the Eagles went on an 11-0 run at one point.
Nolton Klingele led Liberty with 17 points, while Devin Klauser added 12. Max Richardson led Illini West with seven points, but didn’t score after the first quarter.