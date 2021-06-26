SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — What exactly made Thomas Culp’s stomach cramp with a nauseated feeling in the middle of Saturday night’s state championship wrestling match wasn’t obvious.
Regardless, he wasn’t about to let it take him down.
Glenbard North’s Patrick Curran couldn’t do that either.
The Quincy High School senior fought off the ill feeling heading into the third period of the Class 3A 195-pound title bout and scored four additional points, putting an exclamation mark on a vaunted career with an 11-4 victory over Curran in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament at the Bank of Springfield Center.
“It feels amazing,” Culp said. “I’ve been chasing this all my life and I finally got it done my senior. It feels great. I’m on top of the world right now.”
That momentary ill feeling is long gone, too.
“I told him, ‘You’ve got two minutes to win a state championship,’” QHS coach Phil Neally said. “He went out there and did the job.”
By doing so, Culp became just the fourth state champion in program history, while finishing his final season with a 32-1 record.
He joins Jermaine Dade (171 pounds in 2000), Jock Miller (112 pounds in 1957) and William Schwartz (165 pounds in 1948) as QHS wrestling state champions.
“I get my name up there with a great list of people,” Culp said.
He earned it. Culp won four matches Saturday, the first three by pin. He beat both the second- and third-place finishers and never trailed in any of his matches.
“I came out knowing what I had to get done,” Culp said. “I went hard all four matches I wrestled. The whole time I was on the mat I went 100 percent. I got it done.”
Neally walked away impressed.
“The best I’ve seen him,” Neally said. “He was very focused, going out there and wrestling his matches. He didn’t let anything really bother him. He wrestled well from all positions.”
Culp scored first in the championship match, taking down Curran with 43 seconds remaining. Curran worked a reversal with 13 seconds left, but Culp came back with a reversal seven seconds later to go up 4-2. He never trailed again.
Curran chose to start the second period down, and Culp rode him for nearly a minute before getting a two-point nearfall. Curran escaped but couldn’t score from the neutral position as Culp carried a 6-3 lead into the final period.
Working from the down position, Culp escaped with 1:06 remaining, scored a takedown 14 seconds later and got a two-point nearfall with 25 seconds to go. He rode Curran out the rest of the match.
“Coming into my senior year, I knew I was top dog this year,” Culp said. “I just had that mindset the whole year, and it ended up working out.”
In his opening match against Edwardsville’s Evan Holderer, Culp nearly recorded a first-period pin, getting two three-point nearfalls to build an 8-0 lead. Holderer chose the neutral position to start the second period, was taken down 15 seconds in and stuck in 2:19.
In the quarterfinals, Culp scored two first-period takedowns against DeKalb’s Bryson Buhk, choose to start the second period in the down position and worked a reversal in just eight seconds. He finished the pin in 2:49.
In the semifinals, Culp got a takedown 20 seconds into the match against Glenbard West’s Philip Dozier, nearly had the pin as he earned a two-point nearfall and never gave up control. He stuck Dozier in 44 seconds.
“He definitely earned it by putting in the time throughout his whole high school career and when he was younger,” Neally said. “His parents, his youth coaches, his junior high and high school coaches, everybody over the years contributed to putting him in that position, but he had to do the work.
“A proud moment for our community as far as Quincy wrestling goes.”