QUINCY — The play unfolded exactly as it had been practiced.
Fake the handoff. Run the option. Pitch it or find a seam or a cutback lane into the end zone.
Ike Wiley executed the first two parts as planned. Then he improvised, much to the momentary chagrin of the Quincy Notre Dame football team’s coaching staff.
“We’ve seen him do this before and all the coaches kind of go, ‘Oh,’” QND coach Jack Cornell said, raising his hands to the top of his head to accentuate the dismayed reaction. “When he put his foot in the ground and turned back this time, it was a collective ‘Oh, my God’ on the headset.”
Seconds later, it might as well have been, “Can you believe that just happened?”
With 28 seconds remaining in regulation and trailing Class 6A Bloomington 13-7, the Raiders lined up for a second-and-goal play from the 2-yard line. Wiley, the senior quarterback, took the snap, faked the handoff, veered right and then stopped, turning his hips and shoulders to the left and lofting a pass to the far side of the end zone where Grant Hyer stood all alone.
Hyer hauled in the touchdown pass, tying the game at 13 and forcing overtime. In the extra frame, Jack Gilliland caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and Hyer intercepted a pass on Bloomington’s final play, cementing a season-opening 20-13 victory Friday night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“That was definitely the most crazy game I’ve witnessed in my life,” Hyer said.
It started with Bloomington’s 99-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, featured QND coming up empty three times inside the Bloomington 10-yard line and a stout defensive effort that limited the Purple Raiders to just 25 yards of total offense in the second half.
And there were QND’s two final drives of the fourth quarter that erased a two-touchdown deficit.
“It’s just teamwork,” said Gilliland, the senior wide receiver/defensive back. “We all just came together. The coaches put us together, and we came out and played our game.”
It started with Raiders linebacker Zach Friedersdorf intercepting a Ben Wellman pass with 8:34 remaining in regulation, giving QND possession at Bloomington’s 23-yard line.
A holding penalty on the first play pushed the Raiders back 10 yards, but Jack Marth’s 26-yard pick up on a pass play to the flat got QND inside the 10-yard line for the fourth time in the half. This time, the Raiders cashed in with Phillip Dyer catching a 7-yard scoring pass with 7:17 to go.
The QND forced a three-and-out from Bloomington for the third time in five second-half possessions – the Purple Raiders’ other two drives resulted in interceptions – and took over at midfield with 5:05 remaining.
“It’s just toughness,” Cornell said. “They played hard all the way to the end. They stuck together. They believed in one another. When things got tough, we got tougher.”
The final drive had some hand-wringing moments.
First, the Raiders had to convert on fourth and 10 with Wiley connecting with Gilliland for 13 yards. Then came a fourth-and-6 play from the 16-yard line with 2:10 remaining, and Wiley found Hyer for 12 yards. A sack by Bloomington’s Tyus Jackson drove QND back 10 yards before Wiley found Gilliland for an 11-yard game.
On third and goal, Hyer drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone. Two plays later, Hyer caught the game-tying touchdown.
“I had faith (Wiley) would make a play,” Hyer said. “Props to him for trusting me and making that throw.”
Still, there were some nervous moments with the ball in the air.
“It felt like that ball was in the air for at least 15 seconds,” Hyer said. “I was staring at it. Out of the corner of my eye, I could see the (defensive back) coming. I was just hoping and praying. I didn’t want to leave my feet just in case I’d get taken out and potentially drop the ball.
“I wanted to make a secure catch, focus in the whole time and give us a chance to win.”
The extra point likely would have won the game, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty assessed to the Raiders for their on-field celebration pushed the attempt back 15 yards. QND kicker Ethan Beroiza pushed the kick wide left, sending the game to overtime.
But momentum and swagger were on the Raiders’ side now.
“We were beyond confident,” Gilliland said. “We knew we were going to win at that point.”
After Gilliland caught the touchdown and Beroiza made the extra point, the QND defense had to stand tall. The Raiders were stout as they had been the entire night.
“Our character showed more than anything tonight,” Hyer said.