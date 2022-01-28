PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra was unable to find its rhythm in Friday's home basketball game against Macon, falling to the Tigers 47-39.
"We didn't play our best," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "We had flashes. We got to stop turning the ball over and we got to believe in ourselves. They are the most athletic team that we've played .. we tended to turn the ball over in inopportune times and put ourselves in a hole."
It was a low-scoring first quarter as sophomore forward Bear Bock scored all four points for Palmyra and Macon jumped out to a 10-4 lead.
Bock would drain two 3-pointers early in the second quarter to tie the game at 12-12.
Macon re-took the lead and entered halftime with a slim 18-14 advantage over Palmyra.
Bock scored 12 of Palmyra's 14 points in the first half, with junior Bronson Juette getting the team's only other bucket.
The Panthers once again started slow in the third quarter and were outscored by a 15-9 margin by the Tigers, giving Macon a 33-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Palmyra closed the gap midway through the fourth quarter when junior Tyler Banta hit his third 3-pointer of the game to narrow Macon's lead to 40-36.
"We put ourselves in a hole at the beginning and fought back," Rea said. "Came out again jus like we did in the first quarter in the third quarter and had to fight back. We will find a way. We could had easily laid down and given up, but we didn't. I'm proud of the way we played through it."
That would be the closest Palmyra would get as Macon would outscore them 7-3 in the remainder of the fourth quarter.
Bock led Palmyra in scoring with 16 points and had also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Banta scored nine points and had five boards, while Panthers senior Alex Loman added eight points.
"Bear played well," Rea said. "We got to get everybody playing well together. Tyler Banta played extremely well and he's been in a slump. Bronson Juette played really well and he's been in a slump as well. Some of our guys who have been playing well kind of played a little average tonight."
Macon junior Boston Douglas scored a team-high 18 points and had two rebounds. Junior Hayden Lovingier scored 12 points, while junior Landan Cole had a team-high six rebounds.
Palmyra (9-9) will play at Clark County (3-14) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"We are just going to have to keep plugging away," Rea said. "There's no secret formula. We have to do the things I'm asking them to do. We have to defend as a team. We have to box out and rebound and we can't turn the ball over. The rest will take care of itself."
