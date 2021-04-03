NORMAL, Ill. — Nothing masks the disappointment of a loss, no matter the enrollment, the tradition or physical ability of an opponent.
So walking away Saturday with a 20-9 loss to Normal West didn’t sit well with the Quincy Notre Dame football players or coaches.
“We have to execute better,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “The coaches can be better. The players can be better. Everyone in the whole program can be better after today.”
If the Raiders succeed in that, they will be a handful for anyone.
Facing a team that reached the Class 6A playoffs nine of the last 10 years with a state quarterfinal appearance in 2018, the Raiders showed their wares defensively. Ranked second in Class 2A, QND set an early tone as senior cornerback Grant Hyer picked off a pass in the first quarter.
It carried over to the offense. The Raiders (2-1) went three-and-out on their first two drives before marching into Wildcats’ territory on the next two. They got inside the red zone on their fourth drive and had first and goal from the 10-yard line before settling for Ethan Beroiza’s 22-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
“We left a few plays out there,” Cornell said.
Normal West responded with a 51-yard touchdown reception by Davonte Crawford and a 14-yard touchdown catch by Western Michigan-bound tight end Corey Walker to take a 14-3 halftime lead.
In the second half, QND all-state defensive end Jack Marth forced a fumble and Hyer recovered it and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Raiders trailing by five with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
Crawford caught a 34-yard touchdown pass with 10:02 remaining in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 20-9, and the Raiders were unable to answer offensively.
“We faced a team that was keyed up,” Cornell said. “They were ready to go. … They just made more plays today.”
Cornell said that had a lot to do with the Raiders’ inconsistency.
“We just have to find a way now to continue to play a full game,” Cornell said. “We kind of take turns self-imploding. We have to figure out how not do that. We have to play four quarters to the max.”
QND, which is playing in the Big 12 Conference on a one-year agreement, will find out when, where and who it will be playing next week after the league shuffles the schedule for the final three weeks.
“We’ve gone toe-to-toe with another big school,” Cornell said. “We should take confidence knowing we’ve taken a big school down to the wire. This game wasn’t over until the clock said zero, like every one of our games are. It’s part of playing in this league and this level we’re playing at.
“We have to be able to play a full game, and we have to be able to withstand the onslaught a little bit. Our guys did that well at times. At other times, we didn’t.”