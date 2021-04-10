ROCHESTER, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team needed to have its best stuff if it wanted to defeat Chatham Glenwood and Rochester in a round robin at Rochester on Saturday morning.
Whether it was the early trip or the back-to-back matches, the Raiders never found their rhythm and eventually dropped both contests, first falling to the Titans 25-20, 17-25, 15-7 then losing to the Rockets 23-25, 25-12, 15-13.
QND coach Courtney Kvitle was actually pleased with how her team played against unbeaten Rochester, but she wasn’t as thrilled with the first result.
“We played hard against Rochester and lost, and I’m OK with that,” Kvitle said. “We didn’t play very good against Glenwood and lost, and that’s what I wasn’t happy with.”
The Raiders (6-3) fell behind early in the first set against Glenwood (8-4) and were never able to even the frame. They woke up from their bad start in the second set thanks to a strong blocking presence from Abbey Schreacke and Ellie Peters, and Peters managed to sneak in a few kills to get QND back on track for a second set victory.
The third set started off even, but the Titans went on back-to-back 6-1 runs to close out the set an earn the victory.
“We just didn’t play very well,” Kvitle said. “We didn’t pass very well so we couldn’t run the middle like we like to, and that messed up the flow of our game.”
Schreacke finished with six kills and four blocks in the match against Glenwood and Peters had four kills and a block.
In the second match against Rochester (11-0), Kvitle decided to mix things up and get some different players experience. She moved senior Jordan Lepper to the middle instead of her usual spot on the right side, and that paid dividends with Lepper recording nine kills, compared to just two against Glenwood.
Schreacke again led the team with 11 kills and five blocks, and players like freshman outside hitter Delaney Beard and junior outside hitter Bella Douglas also provided sports, despite the three-set loss.
“I was just messing with the lineup to see what would be the best lineup, and I really thought they did really well considering how good Rochester was,” Kvitle said. “I thought they responded really well.”
Two of the three losses for the Raiders now have come to undefeated programs, and with seven of 12 players from the varsity lineup returning next season, Kvitle said playing against quality opponents is valuable experience regardless of the outcome.
“Overall, I really enjoyed playing both of those teams,” she said. “I thought it was good for our team to see teams like that.”
The Raiders will look to get back on the winning side on Monday when they head across town to play Quincy High School at the QHS gym.