QUINCY — Quincy High School sophomore Leah Chevalier readily admits that shooting the 3-pointer has been a struggle this season.
With the Blue Devils locked in a close Western Big Six battle Thursday night with United Township at the QHS gym, Chevalier knocked down a 3-pointer she won’t soon forget.
Midway through the fourth quarter and the Blue Devils clinging to a one-point lead, Chevalier found herself alone in the left corner. With the QHS student section rising up behind her as she launched, Chevalier drilled the 3-pointer to spark a finishing kick for QHS that resulted in a 45-37 victory.
“That was really exciting,” said Chevalier, who also connected on a 3-pointer in the first half to give her a confidence boost. “Once it went in, all I could hear was yelling and everyone’s jumping around.”
While the gym was in a frenzy, the Blue Devils still had work to do as they led 36-32 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds to play. QHS was in a similar situation when the teams played earlier this season at East Moline. In that game, the Panthers were able to rally to force overtime and escape with the victory.
The Blue Devils (10-8, 6-6 WB6) weren’t about to let history repeat itself. The Chevalier shot kick started a 12-5 closing run as the Blue Devils canned six free throws down the stretch to squelch any hopes for the Panthers (9-12, 4-9).
“It’s a mindset,” senior Laci Novosel said. “We’ve always had the effort. It’s just mentally that we’ve turned things around lately. We talk about staying positive and not getting down on each other. It’s shown.”
Early on, it didn’t look like Novosel and classmate Olivia Dougherty were going to win their Senior Night game. The Blue Devils started the game with 11 empty possessions on offense and did not score in the first quarter as the Panthers built a 10-0 lead.
Blue Devils coach Brad Dance said the offensive woes were attributed to a switch the team made on defense in an effort to neutralize UT’s 6-foot-4 sophomore center Lorena Awou.
“Part of that is my fault,” Dance said of the team’s sluggish start. “We switched some things up defensively. We weren’t comfortable and weren’t playing as well.”
QHS finally broke the ice on two Taylor Fohey free throws 53 seconds into the second quarter. The Blue Devils’ turnaround was not immediate. UT led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter and took a comfortable 22-11 lead into halftime.
Quincy scored the first seven points of the second half as Asia Seangmany had two buckets and Leila Dade drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
A Seangmany 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:10 left in the third quarter tied the game at 25 and a putback basket by Fohey with 1:41 left gave the Blue Devils their first lead.
“The mindset (after the first quarter) was that we have to keep playing,” Novosel said. “The shots were going to fall. We had to keep working.”
Dance was happy with how the Blue Devils worked their way back into the game.
“I was proud of their effort,” Dance said. “Defensively, we got after it.”
Seangmany continued her recent hot shooting, leading the way with 16 points. Fohey and Dade added nine each, while Chevalier had seven for QHS. Kaylie Pena’s 11 points led United Township.
Quincy will put its four-game winning streak on the line Saturday afternoon at Moline. The Maroons (16-14, 8-4) have won three straight games, including a win Thursday night at Sterling.
