ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Clark County girls basketball coach John Weaver was concerned his team would have a hard time getting going early in its Class 3 Sectional 3 game against Duchesne after a nearly three hour bus trip to the game.
The Indians assuaged their coach’s worries early on by playing incredibly tough defense and turning defense into offense to lead 14-4 after the first quarter.
“Brooklyn (Howe) came out and hit a shot and Kiara Brunk had a bucket and we dug our heels in on defense,” Weaver said. “When you’re getting stops, it’s a lot more fun to play on the offensive end.”
Clark County had fun all night, consistently causing defensive headaches for the Pioneers on the way to a 42-22 sectional victory. The Indians (16-7) now move on to face Tipton (24-4) in the Class 3 quarterfinals on Saturday in Tipton at 1 p.m.
Junior Alexis Ellison was a big part of Clark County’s smothering defensive effort. Twice late in the first quarter, as the Indians held Duchesne scoreless in the final six minutes, Ellison ripped the ball from the Pioneers’ point guard and sprinted the other way for an easy transition layup.
“She did a lot of that in the first half, had hands on balls and got some deflections and steals and easier buckets to alleviate a little bit of the pressure on the half-court offense,” Weaver said. “She did an outstanding job defensively all night.”
While Ellison set the tone defensively, it was Howe’s steady hand offensively that anchored the Indians. Howe finished the game with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, and as the only member of the team that was a part of Clark County’s run to the state semifinals in 2018, Weaver expected nothing less.
“Your best players have to show up in games like this and she definitely did tonight,” Weaver said.
Clark County will take its current nine-game win streak on the road again for the quarterfinals, this time traveling three hours and 15 minutes to take on Tipton. Had South Callaway won the Class 3 Sectional 4 game, the Indians would have played host, but Weaver isn’t afraid to take the show on the road again.
“It’s a long road trip but our kids are kind of used to that. We travel everywhere for away games all season long, and it just kind of is what it is,” Weaver said. “Our kids will be ready to compete. You’ve got to play your best game at this time of year if you want to go to the final four.”