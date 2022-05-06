LIBERTY, Ill. — Be the best version of yourself.
Those were words that Grace Schell lived by.
And those are words that provide the inspiration and motivation that drives Cannen Wolf.
The Liberty High School senior has been the best version of himself. He has had an outstanding senior year while excelling in cross country, basketball and track.
His ability to compete at an elite level, Wolf believes, would not be possible without the presence of an angel.
On Oct. 4, 2020, a tragic ATV accident resulted in the untimely and shocking death of Schell.
Grace Schell was just 15 years old.
“Grace was an angel – she was an incredible and generous person with an amazing heart,” Wolf said. “She made the world a much better place.”
Wolf, who was 16 at the time, suffered traumatic and life-threatening injuries from the same accident.
Wolf fractured his skull, suffered a broken left arm and dislocated his left shoulder in the accident.
“The doctors said I was lucky to be alive,” he said.
The accident occurred just after noon on a Sunday early in the fall. Wolf, Schell and a friend were riding an ATV on a gravel road just outside Liberty.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, they were headed south when the ATV ran off the road and overturned.
“The first thing I remember after the crash was lying on the ground,” Wolf said. “I reached back and felt the back of my head. My entire hand was coated with blood. There was blood all over the place.”
Wolf was immediately taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
“They didn’t actually know at that point that I had a skull fracture,” he said.
Doctors were focused on Wolf’s badly damaged left arm that was fractured. The nerves in his arm had also been pinched.
“I had zero pulse in my arm,” he said. “I had absolutely no feeling in my arm. If they didn’t get a pulse in my arm, they would have had to amputate.”
Wolf’s arm was badly dislocated, and doctors were scrambling as they tried to save it.
“This little, tiny doctor came into my room, and he had two humongous muscular nurses with him,” he said. “I had no idea what they were going to do, but the two big guys grabbed my arm and they pulled it back into place. I didn’t actually feel anything because of all the medication they had given me.”
The medical team was able to reset the arm.
“Thankfully, they didn’t have to amputate my arm,” he said.
Doctors eventually discovered Wolf had fractured his skull and they determined the best place to treat it was at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Eight hours after the accident, Wolf was airlifted to St. Louis.
A neurosurgery was performed on Wolf from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Bone particles were removed from his head to stop bleeding in his brain.
A titanium mesh plate was placed in his head.
“The doctors did an amazing job,” Wolf said. “They saved my life.”
He has undergone two more surgeries – one to place a rod in his arm and another to take it out – and he has spent long hours in rehabilitation and physical therapy for his injuries.
Wolf injured his dominant arm, the one he shoots a basketball with and throws a baseball with.
He couldn’t shoot a basketball for eight months after the accident. He still has nerve damage in his left arm.
“Cannen really struggled with everything at first, and that is completely understandable – it was devastating what happened,” Liberty track and cross-country coach Jared Schmidt said. “He went through some dark times and battled through some extremely tough circumstances.
“Some kids would’ve crumbled after an experience like that. It took some time, and it didn’t happen overnight, but Cannen has really persevered.”
It was a long, grueling path back to some sense of normalcy for Wolf.
“I was devastated after the accident and it was hard to move forward,” he said. “I was really, really down on myself, and I still have my bad days. It’s been a really emotional battle.”
Wolf said he began having nightmares.
“I would wake up in the middle of the night and be replaying the crash in my head – it was terrible,” Wolf said. “I had to go to a therapist for post-traumatic stress disorder. I had some really bad nightmares. It was awful.”
Grace Schell and Cannen Wolf were members of the cross country team for Liberty High School. They became friends and immediately hit it off.
They eventually started dating and became virtually inseparable.
And then they fell in love.
“We were always there for each other,” Wolf said. “Always.”
Schell’s memory is a constant in Wolf’s mind and heart.
He wears a necklace with a cross that has the Bible verse Exodus 14:14 on the front and “Be Like Grace” on the back.
Exodus 14:14 reads:
“The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”
Wolf wore the necklace during his run to a state medal in cross country. He placed 12th at the Class 1A state meet this past fall.
“Grace is with me all the time,” he said. “Every step I take, she is right there with me. It means a lot to keep her memory alive. She was an amazing person.”
Wolf recalled going on training runs where Grace would ride alongside on a bicycle. She would play music while Wolf ran, or she often would carry on a conversation.
“Grace was very outgoing and engaging. And she loved to talk non-stop,” Wolf said with a laugh. “I can still hear her voice and I can still see her face.”
She continued to provide inspiration this past winter when Liberty High embarked on its best boys’ basketball season in the school’s rich history.
Wolf emerged as one of the leaders on a talented and balanced Eagles squad where all five members of their starting lineup averaged between 8 and 14 points per game.
“It’s a team sport and we didn’t care who was the leading scorer,” Wolf said. “We had a bunch of really good players who were all capable of stepping up at any time.
“We had excellent chemistry on our team. We all got along great, and we were all good friends. And we had a lot of fun doing it.”
The 5-foot-11, 145-pound Wolf started at shooting guard and averaged just under 10 points per game for Liberty High.
Wolf delivered his share of clutch shots, including burying a dramatic, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the Class 1A sectional semifinals. Wolf swished a corner trey as time expired in a 44-41 triumph over Gibault.
Not bad for a guy who couldn’t shoot a basketball for eight months following the accident. And for someone who missed his entire junior season.
“Cannen is a young man that, no matter what he faces, he never gives up and continually works to achieve his goals,” Liberty basketball coach Greg Altmix said. “He is also able to keep his composure regardless of the situation. He was the guy that his teammates believed would always hit the big shot. He meant a great deal to our program. He is an incredible young man.”
Wolf and his teammates knocked off an excellent Southeastern team, led by Division I prospect and all-stater Danny Stephens, in the Super-Sectional in front of a packed house at the Jacksonville Bowl.
That dramatic victory clinched a berth in the state tournament in Champaign.
“That game was a blast to play in with all of the fans and with everything that was at stake,” Wolf said. “Southeastern had a great team and we knew each other well. We had to play a great game to beat them.”
The Eagles, who started five seniors, continued to roll after arriving at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center.
Fourth-ranked Liberty steamrolled No. 2 Scales Mound 75-41 in the state semifinals. Wolf had eight points in the blowout victory that clinched the best state finish in school history.
“We scouted them pretty well – we watched video of them, and our coaches really had us prepared for that game,” Wolf said. “We knew if we came out strong that we would be effective, and that’s what we did. We had a big front line and that gave them problems.”
The Eagles entered the Class 1A title game as a massive underdog against powerful Yorkville Christian, the state’s top-ranked team that was led by Duke recruit Jaden Schutt.
The Mustangs had blitzed their previous postseason opponents by an average of more than 40 points entering the title game.
“We had nothing to lose in that game,” Wolf said. “Coach Altmix told us in the locker room before the game that we were already the best team in school history. He said everybody was picking us to lose by 30 points, but he still believed we could beat them.”
Liberty came out strong, stunning the No. 1 team by leading 10-8 after one quarter and 21-20 at halftime.
“Being the underdog, we fed off that,” Wolf said. “When we got the lead, they got pretty frustrated.”
The Eagles still led 25-24 midway through the third quarter before Yorkville Christian eventually gained control to earn a 54-41 win.
Wolf scored a team-high 15 points in the final game of his prep career.
“We believed we could win that game,” he said. “We gave it our all and just came up a little bit short.”
Liberty finished its record-setting season with a 31-6 record.
“It was a memorable season,” Wolf said. “We had our best finish in school history. It was nothing short of amazing to be a part of what we did. We had a tremendous run.
“It was almost like the movie ‘Hoosiers.’ We all grew up in a small town and all of us had been playing ball together since we were kids.”
After the team’s deep postseason run in basketball, Wolf jumped right into track season.
A state qualifier in the 3,200-meter run as a junior, he is having an excellent senior season this spring while competing in the 1,600 and 3,200.
“My goal is to finish in the top five at state,” he said. “And it really drives me to want to beat the school record. I think that is very achievable.”
When Wolf finishes a race, he will stay on the track and congratulate all the remaining runners with a high five after they cross the finish line.
“Those distance races are grueling, and I want to show some appreciation for what they are doing,” Wolf said. “I just started doing it and I’ve made a lot of friends with the other runners. I think everybody else needs to hear ‘good job’ at the end of the race.”
Gestures like that are reminiscent of something that Grace would do.
“She would help anyone,” he said. “Grace would walk up to a complete stranger who might be freezing out in the cold and give her sweatshirt to them. She was very loving. And very, very humble and kind.”
Wolf recently announced his commitment to run cross country and track at Indiana State, an NCAA Division I school.
“They had been talking to me since the state cross country meet,” he said. “I went on an official visit and absolutely loved it. It was great education-wise. And I loved the coaching staff and the guys on the team.
“They have a very, very good program. They won the Missouri Valley Conference title indoors.”
Wolf is an excellent student with a 3.78 grade-point average. He hopes to pursue a career in business with a focus in finance and marketing.
It has been 19 months since the accident now, and Wolf is smiling more now. And relishing the opportunities he has.
He is adamant that Grace is the angel that is providing him the guidance that has enabled him to follow a path of success.
Just four days after Grace’s tragic death, friends, family and community members started a movement of #BeLikeGrace.
The movement still lives on in memory of a person whose heart was filled with joy, love and compassion. The #BeLikeGrace foundation already has awarded numerous scholarships and has been recognized in more than 20 countries.
“Grace definitely had a special bond and connection with Cannen,” Coach Schmidt said. “She was one of those incredible kids – I loved to coach her. She was very mature for her age. She was a special young lady who took care of everybody.”
Two of Wolf’s biggest supporters have been Grace’s parents – Holly and Dustin Schell.
“I am very, very close to Grace’s parents,” Wolf said. “Her parents have really been there for me. They are amazing people. Their support means everything.”
Holly Schell holds Wolf in the highest regard.
“Cannen is an incredible young man – I could boast about him all day,” Grace’s mother said. “Even with the loss of a person he loved and his best friend for a lifetime, he has helped heal our family. He is always there for us.”
“Cannen has conquered his goals with such an amazing and heavenly given spirit. We are so proud of him. We consider him a son. He is our family, now and forever.”
Wolf credits Grace for inspiring him to persevere and excel in life while still coping with a devastating loss.
There was a time, early on after the accident, when Wolf wasn’t sure if he could still make an impact on the court or on the track.
“Cannen didn’t know if he would ever play basketball again,” Schmidt said. “The rapid recovery he has made is remarkable. I really believe there has been a lot of divine intervention because of the kind of person Cannen is.
“He really appreciates his life and doesn’t take anything for granted. He’s a super kid who is very humble. I wish I had 100 of him. He’s had an unbelievable senior season and it’s been impressive to watch how much he’s progressed.”
Wolf is completely on board with a post on the #BeLikeGrace Twitter page that captures Grace perfectly:
It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.
Wolf has no doubt that Grace is the angel who is looking down on him from Heaven with a huge smile on her face.
“Grace would be very, very, very proud of me – she was my biggest fan,” Wolf said. “She’s still with me and I love her. She was an incredible person. Our love was real. The love we shared will last until eternity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.