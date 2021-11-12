BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Amanda Stephens is only a freshman.
But she performs with the poise, power and precision of a proven senior.
Stephens dominated play to lead No. 3 Southeastern past No. 4 Springfield Lutheran 25-16, 25-23 in the Class 1A state volleyball semifinals Friday morning at Redbird Arena.
Stephens collected a match-high 14 kills, including a right-handed smash on the final point, to send the Lady Suns into the state championship match for the first time in school history.
“This is fantastic – never in our wildest dreams at the beginning of the season did we think we would be preparing to play for a state championship,” Suns coach Tim Kerr said. “We officially have had the best season in school history. It’s a great feeling and we’re super excited about everything we’ve done. I cannot believe we’re going to be playing the last match of the season.”
Southeastern set a school record for wins by improving to 39-2. The Suns swept Lutheran for the second time this season.
“We played them before and we knew they would be a tough opponent,” Kerr said. “They had two really good hitters that put a lot of pressure on us. Fortunately, we were able to come through.”
Southeastern advances to face No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More, who rallied for a three-set win over Freeport Aquin in the first semifinal. St. Thomas Morris will take a 40-1 record into the title match.
The 1A championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Senior Taylor Wagner set the tone early for Southeastern, converting on a handful of kills as the Suns bolted to an early lead.
Wagner leaped to power home a pair of kills as Southeastern jumped in front 6-0.
Lutheran, led by standout Makenna Cox, came right back and closed within 12-10. But Stephens responded with a succession of booming spikes as the Suns prevailed in Set 1.
Springfield Lutheran charged out strong in the second set, building a 9-6 lead.
But Stephens, Wagner and their talented teammates were not going to be denied.
Southeastern regained the lead, but Lutheran fought back to tie it 22-22.
Junior Abbey McMillen then delivered one of the biggest plays of her career, converting on a clutch kill to give the Suns a 23-22 lead.
Southeastern followed with the next two points, capping a phenomenal performance when Stephens elevated before hammering a right-handed spike to seal the win.
Suns players jumped into the air before high-fiving, hugging and flashing an array of smiles as their fans stood and cheered.
Stephens showed no signs of her inexperience as she boosted her team in a dazzling state tournament debut.
“Amanda is a great player,” Kerr said. “She is a closer and a finisher. And she has the mentality of a champion. She’s a great teammate who has worked really well with everyone. Any time we needed a big kill, she delivered and came through. I’m very fortunate to coach her.”
Stephens credited her teammates for setting her up and for their strong overall play.
“This was a total team effort – everyone contributed,” she said. “We were all supporting each other and that’s why we’ve made it this far. It was a lot of fun out there. It was great to see everything coming together for us.”
Wagner delivered a strong showing with seven kills. Senior Ani Kerr finished with 21 assists.
“We all came together as a team and really kept our composure,” Wagner said. “We went out there with the mindset to have fun, play hard and do our best. We came out strong and played really well together as a team.”
Cox led Springfield Lutheran with 11 kills and teammate Kaleigh Bergschneider added eight kills.
This is the third trip to state for the Lady Suns and their second win under Kerr. They won a state quarterfinal match under Kerr in 2001 before finishing fourth in an eight-team 1A field.
For Kerr, it was his 630th career win. He is in his 25th season at Southeastern.
It was the biggest win in school history. Now the Suns will seek an even bigger win Saturday against their top-ranked opponent.
“St. Thomas More has a tremendous team,” Kerr said. “We are battled-tested and we’ve faced some really good teams to get to this point. We know it will be a challenge. They’ve been at the top of the rankings the entire year and they deserve to be there.
“They’re a great team, but we’re going to go in there and compete and see what happens.”
