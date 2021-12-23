QUINCY – Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock knew his opportunity was going to come.
He just had to stay patient and stay ready.
With the Cyclones up 3-0 early in their Big 12 football game against TCU, Brock received his chance.
And the Quincy High graduate cashed in, bolting 40 yards to score his first career rushing touchdown in the regular-season finale.
“We were off to a slow start, and I was just trying to give us a spark,” Brock said during a phone interview Thursday. “It was great to get our team going. I was definitely happy to be able to help our team.”
Brock, a third-year sophomore, is expected to receive even more carries when ISU battles Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando.
Two-time Cyclone All-American Breece Hall, expected to be one of the top running backs selected in this spring’s NFL Draft, announced recently he would bypass the bowl game.
“The biggest thing that impressed me about Breece is his preparation – that’s what allowed him to succeed,” Brock said. “And his patience running the ball, he has really excelled with that. He’s taught me a lot.”
Following Hall’s announcement, the 6-foot, 215-pound Brock ascended to No. 1 at running back on the ISU depth chart this week.
“I’m grateful for it – I knew it would come eventually,” Brock said. “I’m excited to show my progress when I get an opportunity.”
Brock has rushed for 132 yards and the one score this season. He also has four receptions for 22 yards and one TD.
“My game has changed a lot in college,” Brock said. “I have a hard-nosed style of running where I try not to do too much. My role is to just do whatever the team needs me to.”
Brock has been part of a revival of the Cyclone program under energetic young head coach Matt Campbell.
“Coach Campbell is everything you want in a coach,” Brock said. “He’s super helpful, on and off the field. He has an open-door policy if you ever need to talk to him.”
Brock is an excellent student with a grade-point average of 3.0. He said he may graduate next fall with his degree in business management.
He has two years of college eligibility left, and said he likely would pursue another major or go to graduate school after he completes his degree.
Brock said he expects numerous family members to be in attendance for the bowl game in Florida. It is scheduled for a 4:45 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 29 in Orlando.
Iowa State is known for bringing large contingents of fans on their bowl trips.
“I can’t wait to play in front of them down there,” he said. “We have the best fans in the land. I hope we perform well for them.”
Brock said the Cyclone team will fly to Florida on Christmas Day before returning home the day after the game on Dec. 30.
He plans to drive back to Quincy after arriving back in Iowa.
Before that, Brock is focused on a postseason game that matches two teams who were ranked in the nation’s top 10 at the start of the season.
“It’s really important for us to finish strong,” Brock said. “It’s more important for our seniors to go out with a win. And it’s important for the rest of us to build momentum going into next season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.