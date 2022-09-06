Whenever Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock steps on the football field, he brings the same determined and relentless approach.
“Every time I run the ball,” he said, “I want to go out there with the mentality to not get tackled.”
That was evident during a remarkable fourth quarter run that landed the Quincy High grad all over social media and on the highlights on ESPN.
Brock took a handoff early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s season-opening win over Southeast Missouri and burst through an opening off left tackle.
He then executed a nifty spin move while eluding three tackle attempts before darting down the sideline.
Brock then stopped to dodge another defender before he powered to the 1-yard line on a spectacular 23-yard run.
“I picked up some good blocks, ran through some arm tackles, put on the brakes before a guy flew by me, and then headed toward the end zone,” he said. “When I got up, I expected it to be a touchdown. I never touched the ground until I got into the end zone.”
Brock followed with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“Thankfully, the coaches went right back to me on the next play,” he said, “and I was still able to score a touchdown.”
Brock put his speed, strength, patience and elusiveness on full display while rushing for a career-best 104 yards in ISU’s 42-10 win.
“It was a blast being out there with the guys you’ve worked so hard with,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “I love playing football and it was so much fun to be out there competing again. It was great, especially being a home game and feeling the love from the crowd.”
Brock gained most of his yards Saturday during the second half.
“Our offensive line was very physical and that really opened up the run game for us,” he said. “I think that physical play took a toll on the defense, and we took advantage of that.”
Brock is among a number of new faces in the Cyclone starting lineup this season. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers is among that group.
“We have a lot of new guys who are hungry and have been waiting to get an opportunity,” Brock said. “We are trying to make the most of it. I’m excited to see how our team develops as the season goes along.”
Brock made his second straight start after opening the game at running back when ISU battled Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl last December in Orlando.
He rushed for 174 yards last season and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Brock is No. 1 on the Cyclone depth chart at running back after two-time All-American Breece Hall moved on from ISU to the National Football League.
The 6-foot, 220-pound Brock is part of a deep Cyclone backfield that includes a number of talented young players.
“We have some really good young backs,” Brock said. “We have a really complete running back room. As the leader, I try to make sure everyone does what they’re supposed to do.”
Brock is an excellent student with a grade-point average of 3.0. He is pursuing a degree in business management.
The Cyclone junior now prepares for Saturday’s showdown at rival Iowa. The Hawkeyes (1-0) are led by a strong defense that shut down South Dakota State in a 7-3 win on Saturday.
“We know they have a really sound defense, and it will be a good challenge for us,” Brock said. “I have complete confidence our coaches will put together a good game plan. And put us in the right spots to succeed.”
ISU is looking for its first win over Iowa since 2014.
“Every game we play in is a big one, and this game is the next one on our slate,” Brock said. “It’s obviously a big game. You never want to lose, especially a rivalry game.”
Brock will continue with the same mindset when he steps on the field at Iowa City’s Kinnick Stadium for a game scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Ever since I’ve played running back, going back to my days in Quincy, I’ve taken a lot of pride in not getting tackled,” he said. “I’ve always had that mindset and that will continue.
“I’m looking to have as many opportunities as I can to show that. I feel very blessed to be in the position I am in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.