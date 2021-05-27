QUINCY — Upbeat, yet slightly bitter.
That’s an apropos way to describe the sideline demeanor of the Quincy High School girls soccer players at halftime Thursday night.
“We were happy with how we played,” senior defender Addy Armbruster said. “We weren’t happy with the score.”
The Blue Devils allowed just one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes at Advance Physical Therapy Field, but Quincy Notre Dame’s Lia Quintero buried a right-footed blast into the right side of goal as the teams forged a 1-1 tie at halftime.
“In the moment, the one shot, one goal was so frustrating,” QHS coach TraVIS Dinkheller said. “We had done everything so well to that point. You credit a good soccer player with a good shot and she finished a good opportunity.
“But I was super pleased with how we handled ourselves after that.”
QHS answered with two second-half goals, cementing a 3-1 victory for its first victory over QND since 2016 and only the second victory in the city rivalry since 1999. The Raiders were unbeaten in the last seven crosstown meetings and have a 35-2-8 record in the series since the start of the 2000 season.
But now the QHS Class of 2021 will graduate knowing what it’s like to win a crosstown showdown.
“This honestly, to me personally, means more than state does,” QHS senior midfielder Addy Morrison said the Blue Devils extended their unbeaten streak to nine straight game. “This is amazing.”
The manner in which the Blue Devils (7-4-4) controlled play made it more gratifying.
“It rewards us for all of the hard work we’ve done,” Armbruster said. “It really shows us that playing for each other, playing hard and not giving up pays off. So it feels really nice.”
Quintero’s goal came in the 13th minute when she ran onto a ball played long, collected it, turned inside a defender and ripped her shot out of QHS goalkeeper Maddie Hill’s reach. The Raiders (13-1-1) didn’t put another shot on goal, despite moving sophomore sweeper Eva Dickerman up top in the second half to create more of an attack.
“That’s two heavy hitters they threw at us for a while,” Dinkheller said of Quintero and Dickerman.
The consistency in the attack was never present.
“We were checked out mentally,” QND coach Mark Longo said.
And the Blue Devils covered up every run either Raiders made.
“We really worked on staying calm and covering each other,” Armbruster said.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils were countering and challenging.
Kenzie O’Brien’s penalty kick goal in the 28th minute tied the game, and Taylor Routh’s goal in the 46th minute gave QHS the lead. Routh had carried the ball to right corner and lofted a ball on goal that went off QND goalkeeper Aly Young’s hands and bounced into the goal.
“I told them when we hit restarts to not try to be too perfect,” Dinkheller said. “You can’t be too perfect in any game. Everybody wants to hit the screamer into the upper 90. But the reality is putting the ball to the far post consistently and putting it on frame because you’re forcing the goalkeeper to make saves.”
Morrison did exactly that with 12:30 to play in regulation.
She laced a ball from 35 yards out on the left wing that carried over Young and under the crossbar for an insurance goal.
“We just wanted more,” Morrison said. “That’s how it was the whole game.”
It’s because they wanted to experience what so many other hadn’t.
“I’m so ecstatic for this group, for this group of seniors, for the girls who will be leaving the program to be able to do this and to be able to walk away with a victory over the crosstown rival,” Dinkheller said. “That’s huge.”