CHARLESTON, Ill. — The pause in Emily Wilson’s response made it clear there was some uncertainty surrounding her final throw in the shot put Saturday at the Class 3A girls state track and field championships.
Asked if the throw felt good coming out of her hand, the Quincy High School senior hesitated.
“Um … so so,” Wilson said.
She couldn’t be certain she wouldn’t scratch again.
“I seem to be all over the place most of the time,” Wilson said.
This time, she held her form and follow through and landed a quality mark, hitting 11.87 meters to finish ninth and earn all-state honors at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.
That set the stage for bigger and better things. Wilson capped her high school career with a third-place finish in the discus with a toss of 38.07 meters, making her only the third QHS girls track athlete to medal in two individual events at the same state meet.
“It feels wonderful,” Wilson said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to do as well as I did. It feels just great.”
Overcoming a little anxiety along the way made it all the more rewarding.
It started with the shot put. Although Wilson said she felt good before her throws, she scratched on her first three attempts and was in danger of not making a mark.
“I was like, ‘Oh, crap, I’m in trouble here,’” Wilson said.
She calmed herself and delivered on the final attempt.
“I just went for my last one and got a good release, a good throw on it,” Wilson said.
With the mark, which was just a few centimeters off her personal best, came relief.
“I just let my emotions out. I started crying,” Wilson said. “I was just happy I got one down and it was that far out.”
With a little time to spare before the discus competition, Wilson was able to relax, prepare and think about challenging her personal best in that event, too.
“I really wanted to place,” Wilson said.
The fact she was in the first of two flights of throwers didn’t bode well, considering the top-seeded throwers were in the second flight. However, on her second attempt, she hit her best mark.
“Honestly, I felt I could have done a few more technical things right, but it felt good coming out,” Wilson said. “To go out and compete and hold out until the second flight was done, it felt pretty great.”
It proved to be a long wait. A lightning delay was called before the athletes in the second flight could attempt their final throws.
“I was just happy because I knew I was up there enough that I’d placed, but it was agonizing to know if I could hold out on third place or not,” Wilson said.
The third-place finish matches the second-highest individual finish in a state event by a QHS trackster. Ruth Kipping won the 800-meter run in 1995 and finished third in the same event in 1997, while Maggie Schutte was third in the 300 hurdles in 2017.
“I went to state my freshman and sophomore years and I hope I would have made it my junior year, but to place finally is special,” Wilson said. “I proved all my hard work has paid off. It’s just a great feeling honestly.”
QHS junior Anna Schuering finished 14th in the 800 run, posting a time of 2 minutes, 20.41 seconds.