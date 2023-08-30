AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Action continued for four games at the Lady Suns Classic, with teams from West Central Illinois getting an early look at their competition.
It also gives teams a measuring stick to see where they are at in the early stages of the 2023 high school volleyball season.
"This is by far my favorite tournament," said Illini West head coach Dakota Lafferty. "It was my favorite when I played and my favorite as a coach. Just kind of seeing where everybody is and the work they put in leading up to this. You come out of this tournament kind of making a statement of what the rest of the season is going to look like against the real golden teams."
Liberty head coach Ashley Wolf had a similar sentiment.
"It's a great experience," Wolf said. "It's always a great to get to come to Augusta and challenge great competitors. It gives us an insight on what this season is going to look like."
The Lady Suns Classic is also a hit with the players.
"It's a good opportunity to show everyone what we are made of and get ready for our season," said Illini West senior Josie Bryan.
Illini West made quick work of Payson Seymour in the first match, defeating the Lady Indians in two straight sets (25-17, 25-9).
Although the Lady Chargers defeated Barry Western in two sets last night, they did not feel like they played at peak performance. There was a different feeling in Wednesday's match against Payson Seymour.
"I thought we all came out together and everyone stepped up," Bryan said. "Even though we kind of struggled last night. Everyone was connecting with everyone and we all came out to play."
Conversely, Payson Seymour knew they were in for a tough match but felt like they didn't play the best mental game.
"Illini West is a great team, but we didn't play our game like we know we can play and that we have been playing," said Payson Seymour head coach Stacy Gilmore. "It was a mental game and the girls would have one mistake turn into 10 and they couldn't come back from that."
Gilmore added that she thought setter Hannah Bingaman had a strong game.
"(Bingaman) always has a good game and she always works hard," Gilmore said. "Two of my seniors have been out sick and this was their first game back and they didn't even start. They went in later, so that kind of affected things a bit with some underclassmen filling in that role."
Bryan had a team-high eight kills for Illini West and added eight assists, tying Corin Robinson for the team lead.
"Josie came off a hot game last night too, so just a lot of different options to go to," Lafferty said. "I think it makes it fun for the setter and it makes it fun for the other team for who to block and who to focus on because we can go to either net."
Illini West junior Reagan Reed racked up four kills and three aces. Sophomore Kennedy Gunning had three digs and four kills, while junior middle hitter Madalyn Boyer had four kills and two blocks.
The second match between Camp Point Central and Liberty was the highlight of the day, with the Lady Panthers winning in three sets -- 25-17, 20-25, 15-7.
While Liberty rallied back to win the second set after dropping the first, Central prevailed in the third.
"I think the girls played really hard," Wolf said. "We just couldn't get around the Camp Point block. They were double blocking us and our girls just couldn't get there to pick up those extra balls and get around them."
Wolf added that she thought junior Maddy Gibbs played well.
"Maddy Gibbs had a great day," Wolf said. "She's just a really hard hitter. She's our captain and she's a smart player."
West Hancock defeated Rushville-Industry in two sets (25-15, 25-22) in the third match.
Brown County shuffled its lineup prior to the fourth match against Barry Western and it paid off.
The Lady Hornets went on to defeat Western in two sets -- 25-16, 25-8.
Ashlee Markert led the way for Brown County with eight kills, five digs, one ace and one block.
Kenzie Kassing came away with four kills, four blocks and one dig for the Lady Hornets, while Adalyn Wagner contributed 18 assists and a kill. Grace Boylen picked up seven digs and Brooke Garthaus added three kills.
Thursday's action will begin with Payson Seymour taking on Barry Western at 4 p.m., which will be followed by Mendon Unity facing Beardstown at 5 p.m.
"There's a couple of mental toughness building exercises I'll use with my girls," Gilmore said of Payson's preparation. "We've been watching game film all last week to get ready for the tournament, so I'll ask my girls to refer to that for pointers."
Brown County will face Illini West at 6 p.m. and Southeastern and West Hancock will play at 7 p.m.
Lafferty said Brown County has a lot of weapons and height that Illini West will have to account for on Thursday.
"We played Brown County a week ago, so we're having that back-to-back," Lafferty said. "We didn't play great against them. Kind of started off slow. Tonight, I thought we were a little better. So you never know. If you don't come ready to go, anybody can take you down. Especially when you have a target on your back, like we think we do this year."
Liberty does not play on Thursday and will return to tournament action on Saturday, with their opponent unknown.
"We are going to go in and practice on Thursday and Friday," Wolf said. "We're going to work on covering those blocks and work on our defense and hopefully get a little better in that area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.