QUINCY -- Jeremiah Talton committed to the University of New Orleans before he even visited the campus.
When he finally made his way down to the Big Easy for the first time, he knew he had definitely made the right decision.
“I loved everything about it,” he said of his visit in late April. “I loved the city, and I loved the school. I met all of the coaches and players, and those guys were awesome. They have great facilities.
“And I ate a lot of great food when I was in New Orleans.”
Talton accepted a scholarship offer from UNO late in his storybook and magical senior season on the basketball court.
Talton averaged just under 20 points per game while leading Quincy High to conference, regional and sectional championships this past season.
The versatile 6-foot-6 senior swingman was recognized as most valuable player of the Western Big 6 Conference.
Talton broke school records for 3-pointers made in a season and career.
He also excelled defensively, setting school records for charges drawn in a season and career.
QHS finished 28-6 after going 3-12 during Talton's junior season that was shortened by the pandemic.
Talton accomplished nearly everything he set out to do during the 2021-22 campaign.
The Blue Devils advanced to the Class 4A Elite Eight before suffering a heartbreaking setback to Bolingbrook in the Super Sectional.
QHS held leads after the first three quarters before falling just short of a trip to Champaign for the state tournament.
"It was an amazing season, and we accomplished a lot," Talton said. "It still stings that we lost to Bolingbrook. But aside from that, I couldn't have imagined a much better senior season.
"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to play with a great group of teammates. We developed really good chemistry. We had a very competitive group that loved being around each other. I built some lifetime bonds with some amazing people."
Talton, an excellent student with a 3.3 grade-point average, said he has a few ideas of what he might study in college but hasn’t decided yet.
It was a big week for the Talton family. His cousins - Joshua and Josiah Talton - committed to John Wood Community College after standout careers at Monroe City.
“The whole Talton family is really proud of what everyone is doing,” Jeremiah said. “My cousins are great players and really good dudes. They’re my best friends. It’s awesome seeing them continue to follow their dreams in college.”
A smiling Jeremiah Talton posed for photos with his family and teammates during a signing ceremony Friday at Quincy High.
Among those looking on was his proud head coach.
“It has been a wild ride for Jeremiah the past couple of years,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Having that big decision on where you want to spend the next part of your life playing basketball can be overwhelming. JT handled everything very well throughout the recruiting process.
“I think UNO will be a great fit for him. He can shoot the ball at a high percentage, he takes pride in his ability to defend, and he is only going to get better. I am really looking forward to seeing how Jeremiah's body and athleticism develops in the next 12 months.”
One of Talton’s main areas of emphasis this spring has been on becoming a more physical player.
“I know I need to get stronger to be really effective at the next level,” he said. “I’ve been in the weight room, and I've been working hard lifting. And I’ve also been on the court while continuing to work on my basketball skills.”
New Orleans plays a fast-tempo game and relies heavily on its long-range shooting.
“I love their style of play and how efficient they are,” Talton said. “It’s the perfect fit for how I like to play.”
Talton delivered a message to his Blue Devil teammates after their memorable season ended last month.
Freshman guard Bradley Longcor will be the top returning player for Quincy after joining Talton on the all-conference first team.
“The program is in good hands,” Talton said. “That freshman class is going to keep getting better and better. I told them they have the potential to do something really special. The sky’s the limit for those guys.”
Talton is scheduled to graduate from QHS at the end of this month before joining his new teammates in New Orleans for summer workouts in early June.
“I’m really excited to head back down there and get to work over the summer,” he said. “Playing basketball at the Division I level has been a dream of mine for a long time. I’m going to do everything I can to make the most of this opportunity.”
