QUINCY -- A lifelong dream has became a reality for Quincy Notre Dame senior Jackson Stratton.
Stratton signed his national letter-of-intent on Wednesday to play football for Butler University, a Division I school that finished 7-4 and placed fourth in the Pioneer Football League in 2022.
"I just want to say the coaching staff and the plan they have for me (led to my decision)," Stratton said. "They plan on me playing safety there. That's something I really wanted to do. Overall, the level of competitiveness because that's a Division I school and that's always been a dream of mine. I'm very thankful for the opportunity and I took it."
Stratton will major in finance at Butler University.
During his time at QND, Stratton had plenty of accolades -- earning All-State honors twice, serving as a team captain and was the team MVP last season.
"I would probably say the moments in the locker room, going to get food and hanging out with the boys are my favorite memories," Stratton said. "That's what I'm going to miss the most. I'm going to miss head coach Jack (Cornell) and the coaching staff because they've been a blessing to me."
Stratton compiled 81 tackles, two interceptions and five sacks during his senior season, playing at strong safety and outside linebacker.
The 2022 Raiders MVP also made an impact on the offensive end, starting at quarterback this season and also as a running back in the past.
Cornell said Stratton has worked hard to get to this point and is excited for what the future holds for him.
"Jackson brought an unquestionable competitive nature to the football team," Cornell said. "Really one that I think his teammates fed off of. I watched Jackson grow up being a ball boy on our sidelines to being a main contributor and team MVP for our football team."
Early on during his freshman year, Cornell had to tone down Stratton's play.
"Jackson always wants to play a physical and violent brand of football and sometimes it was a little bit too much his freshman year," Cornell said. "So we had to teach him how to play competitively within the framework of the rules. Once he did, I think he really took off."
Stratton learned those lessons from the coaching staff well.
"Nothing is given," Stratton said. "(Cornell) has made me work for everything I had, so that's how I know I compete at this level. He's given me the tools to do that and I'm very thankful for that."
Besides playing football, Stratton has also been a big part of QND's basketball team.
During Stratton's career at QND, the football team went 24-15 and advanced to the state semifinals his freshman season.
Stratton is already preparing for his first collegiate season this fall.
"(Communication with Butler coaches has) mainly been about what position I'm going to play," Stratton said. "They've been sending me some stuff about certain reads you have to make, certain defensive formations and defensive coverages. Stuff like that. So I'm just starting to learn the stuff before I get up there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.