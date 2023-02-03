QUINCY — Most six-year-olds play with toys, draw or ride bikes for fun. For Jade Wiegmann, she was given a shot gun and just beginning her sports career in trap shooting.
Now, as a senior of Quincy High School she is celebrating her accomplishment of signing to Culver-Stockton College to take her trap shooting career to the collegiate level.
The Blue Devils trap shooting team has existed just under two years, but have already achieved state and national qualification — an accomplishment influenced by Wiegmann’s mastery.
And the master behind Wiegmann is none other than Skyler Wiegmann, her father and the head coach of the program.
“I put a shotgun in her hands for the first time when she was six,” said Skyler Wiegmann. “Shotgun sports was my sport when I was a kid. It’s always been a part of my childhood and my life so inherently I wanted to pass it on to my kids.”
Having her father as her coach has been a blessing, but has posed some classic daddy-daughter issues.
“As you can imagine, there are times when your kids think you don’t know what you're talking about,” said Skyler Wiegmann. “Thankfully we passed those growing pains. Its actually been rewarding coaching her.”
Wiegmann had the top overall score in the state of Illinois last season, with QHS taking second in state. She also took third place at the SCTP State Shoot in 2022.
Besides that, Wiegmann has been the top female shooter in the rec youth shooting league the past three years.
“It was hard for me to listen to (my dad) even though he knew what he was talking about,” said Jade Wiegmann. “Having my dad as my coach is something ill never forget.”
She plans on furthering her education career at Culver-Stockton in mathematics and then transferring later into an architecture program.
“My favorite memory is (when the team) went to Michigan over the summer,” said Jade Wiegmann. “My sister and best friend got to go with me.”
While competing in Michigan, their team of five finished with a national ranking of 49 out of over 200 teams.
“Some qualities that I look for in prospective athletes are dedication and sportsmanship,” said CSC head coach Brenden Mowen. “Jade has both of these qualities and will play a key role in helping this team find success over the next few years. Jade will help fill the role of representing Culver-Stockton in the female division of our sport.”
