Wiegmann.jpg

Quincy High School senior Jade Wiegmann, second from left in front, signs her national letter-of-intent to be part of the trap shooting team at Culver-Stockton College on Thursday at QHS.

 Contributed Photo

QUINCY — Most six-year-olds play with toys, draw or ride bikes for fun. For Jade Wiegmann, she was given a shot gun and just beginning her sports career in trap shooting.

Now, as a senior of Quincy High School she is celebrating her accomplishment of signing to Culver-Stockton College to take her trap shooting career to the collegiate level.

