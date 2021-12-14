INA, Ill. - John Wood moved to 2-0 in region play with a 66-56 win over Rend Lake College on Tuesday.
Jarvis Jennings finished with 27 points to lead JWCC, which also got 14 from Gabe Cox. John Wood moves to 10-4, its best record at the break since 2011.
The Blazers are back in action at the New Year Classic, slated for Dec. 30-31 in the Student Activity Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.