QUINCY — Jett Rose isn’t one of the biggest sprinters in Illinois.
Or one of the strongest.
“I’m maybe 5-foot-10,” he said. “And I weigh 153 pounds.”
But he’s certainly one of the fastest.
When the gun goes off in the 100- or 200-meter dash, good luck trying to keep up with the speedy Quincy High senior.
Rose sets a blistering pace.
And leaves his competition in the dust.
A returning state medalist, Rose is a legitimate contender to finish high at the state track meet this spring.
“Jett definitely has the capability to win a state title,” QHS coach Laura McClelland said. “If he can start strong and maintain his top speed, he will have a great opportunity to do really well.”
Rose recently cruised to sprint titles in the 100 and 200 at the United Township Invitational.
He’s already been clocked outdoors in a blazing time of 10.74 seconds in the 100 and he’s run a sizzling 22.29 seconds in the 200.
In his most recent meet, Rose broke his own Blue Devil school record in the 100. He also anchors the QHS 400-meter relay that recently was timed in a solid 43.93 seconds.
Rose placed sixth at state in the Class 3A 200 meters as a junior. And he finished 17th in the 100.
Rose is the reigning Western Big 6 Conference champion in both individual sprint events.
“I’m definitely a little bit smaller than the guys I run against, but I don’t think anybody in the state is faster than I am,” he said. “My strength is reaching my top speed and maintaining it through the finish.”
Rose is a gifted sprinter who maximizes his abilities.
“Jett has had a great career,” McClelland said. “He works hard and everything he’s achieved is well-deserved.
“He’s very coachable. He listens and he is always looking to improve. He has the heart and desire to be successful.”
Rose does more than put up impressive numbers on the track. He is an excellent student who carries a 3.85 grade-point average.
“Jett is very intelligent – he is great in the classroom,” McClelland said. “He’s just an awesome young man with a great attitude.”
Among the schools recruited Rose is the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
“I’m looking seriously at going there,” he said. “I really like what they have to offer. And they get to fly all over the country to compete in track meets, which is really incredible.”
For now, Rose is enjoying his senior season at Quincy High.
“I love being a part of this team,” he said. “It’s fun supporting each other and seeing everyone have success.”
Rose also has goals he still wants to achieve as his stellar Quincy High career draws to a close.
“I definitely want to improve on what I did last year at state,” he said. “I feel like I can place in the top three in the 100 and 200, and maybe even win it. It’s going to take a great effort and a little bit of luck.”
