QUINCY -- Director of Athletics Brad Hoyt has announced that Coach Lauren Bogle has been hired as the new head women’s basketball coach at John Wood Community College. Coach Bogle replaces Coach Norm Rodriguez, who retired after 23 seasons at the helm of Trail Blazer basketball.
Coach Bogle just finished her first season as the head coach at Lamar Community College, an NJCAA DI junior college located in Lamar, Colo. She increased LCC’s win total from the previous season and produced an NCAA D-I signee in year one. Prior to her time in Colorado, Bogle was an assistant coach for the Trail Blazers, serving Coach Rodriguez for two seasons starting in 2019.
