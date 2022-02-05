QUINCY – The John Wood men’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to No. 18 Danville on Saturday afternoon at home.
Danville hit a shot at the buzzer to pull out a dramatic 81-79 victory.
Jarvis Jennings led John Wood with 22 points and 11 points with teammate Brandon Kracht adding 20 points.
JWCC fell to 15-9 overall and 4-2 in league play.
Danville avenged a home loss to John Wood by improving to 14-3, 4-1.
