John Wood Community College survived a subpar second half to hold off the Pirates of North Central 81-75 in men's basketball play Tuesday night at home.
The Blazers jumped out to a 28-point lead with 12:30 minutes left in the first half before winning by single digits.
Jarvis Jennings had 18 points and five rebounds to lead John Wood (5-3).
