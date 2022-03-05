The John Wood Community College basketball team edged Danville 51-50 in postseason play Saturday.
The Trail Blazers survive and advance to their 7th Region 24 title game in the last nine years.
John Wood advances to the championship game against the top-seeded Cobras of Parkland. Game time is 2 p.m. on the campus of Lincoln Land Community College.
Gabe Cox and Garrett Snow led the nine JWCC players that scored with nine points apiece.
