SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The John Wood Community College men's basketball run of success playing at Lincoln Land Community College has come to an end after falling 64-58 on Wednesday night.
The Blazers held a 28-25 lead at halftime, but were outscored by nine points by the Loggers in the second half.
It was the first loss at Lincoln Land CC in 11 years for the Blazers.
Jeremiah Talton scored a team-high 15 points for the Blazers, while pulling down eight rebounds.
John Wood (11-10, 1-2) will play a road game against Danville Area Community College at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JWCC women's team falls to Loggers
John Wood also fell to Lincoln Land in the women's basketball team by a score of 68-46 on Wednesday.
Alexis Pohlman led the Blazers in scoring with 15 points; while pulling down six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Madison McFerrin added 14 points, while pulling down a team-high nine boards.
John Wood (7-11, 1-3) will play a road game against Danville Area Community College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
QU men's volleyball earns first-ever sweep
The Quincy University men's volleyball team swept Maryville University (25-19, 25-21, 25-19) at Pepsi Arena on Wednesday, the first-ever sweep in program history.
Raje Alleyne came away with 14 kills, four blocks and two aces for the Hawks.
Jonas Holzinger had 30 assists, while Dominik Wagiel had 12 digs.
QU (2-3) will host Missouri S&T in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Oetting has career night in Wildcats win
It was a big night for Avery Oetting and the Culver-Stockton women's basketball team on Wednesday.
Culver-Stockton came away with a 81-66 win over conference rival William Penn at Penn Gymnasium.
Oetting scored a career-high 23 points, while adding five assists and a rebound.
Aaliyah Ortiz racked up 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.
Culver-Stockton (15-6, 10-5) will play at Grand View in its next game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Wildcats fall to William Penn
The Culver-Stockton men's basketball team fell to William Penn 84-76 at Penn Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Robert Fry II tied for the Wildcats scoring lead with 16 points, while coming away with five rebounds and four assists.
Jim King also scored 16 points, and added four rebounds.
The Wildcats had two other players reach double-digit scoring -- Javon Modester with 10 points and Seth Larson with 11 points.
Culver-Stockton (7-13, 3-12) will play at Grand View in its next game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
