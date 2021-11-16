CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The John Wood Blazers came out strong in both halves.
But top-ranked Kirkwood withstood the charge en route to earning an 84-71 win over John Wood in junior college men’s basketball play Tuesday night.
Jarvis Jennings led the Blazers with a game-high 26 points. Teammate Brandon Kracht connected for 25 points while draining seven 3-point goals.
No. 17 John Wood jumped to an early 20-15 lead before the Eagles went on a big run. That translated to a 50-30 Kirkwood lead at the half.
The Blazers fought back, chopping the Eagle lead down to four points midway through the second half.
But Kirkwood once again responded and pulled away in the final 10 minutes.
John Wood is now 3-3 this season.
