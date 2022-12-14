QUINCY — With conference play around the corner, John Wood Community College men's basketball is looking to shake off mid-season growing pains as it entered its game against No. 22 ranked Southeastern on Wednesday.
“December is for growth,” said Blazers head coach Brad Hoyt.
Despite a late push, Southeastern came away with a 65-56 win over John Wood at the JWCC Student Activity Center.
“They’re really good," Hoyt said. "We got to do certain things to compete against teams like that. They’re a level above us, they have a different level of athlete than we do.”
Based on the final score, the opportunity was just in the Blazers' grasp.
“I feel like we showed a lot of growth today, but we definitely had a chance to win that game and that's what sucks at the end of the day,” said Liberty native Logan Robbins.
Robbins was the third leading scorer for John Wood, accumulating 6 points.
The freshman forward had a steal from the Blackhawks, blazing the way up the trail for a dunk.
“It feels good to have good plays,” said Robbins. “But you’d rather come out of here with a team win.”
The team struggled with shots falling, only making 28% of 3-point shots.
“Their length created some issues for us," Hoyt said. "(They) got us on our heels a little bit. As a result we couldn't get anything to go into the basket. I thought we were fortunate to be down by five at the half to be real honest.”
Jeremiah Talton led John Wood in scoring with 18 points. His 3-pointer with six minutes left in the second period inspired his teammates to knock down two more.
“I should have made some (more) shots that would have put us over the top," Talton said. "Sometimes shots don't fall. We’re gonna come back to the gym tomorrow and work on it.”
Though the team had some missed opportunities on the court, they’re still learning to work together.
“They’re a young group," Hoyt said. "We’ve got 12 new guys. We are still trying to figure out who we are, we’re still trying to figure out our identity a little bit and that’s okay.”
Looking forward, Robbins said we just got to focus on each game.
John Wood (8-6) will play a road contest against Olive-Harvey College in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
