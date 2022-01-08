The John Wood men's basketball team dropped its third straight contest, falling 85-73 at North Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers were outscored 52-33 in the second half.
John Wood drops to 10-7 overall and returns to the road on Tuesday at NJCAA DI Marshalltown.
All-American guard Jarvis Jennings led JWCC with 21 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.