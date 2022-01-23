DANVILLE, Ill. - The John Wood men's basketball team earned a tough road win Saturday night, knocking off No. 19 Danville 62-51.
It was Danville’s first loss since Nov. 20 and the Jaguars fell to 12-3, 2-1. John Wood moves to 13-8, 2-1.
Jensen Whiteman led the Blazers with 14 points.
"It was a really good, gutsy win for us," John Wood coach Brad Hoyt said.
The Blazers return home to face Illinois Central on Wednesday night at 7:30.
