Director of Athletics Brad Hoyt has announced that Madeleine Halford has resigned as the head women’s volleyball coach at John Wood Community College.
Coach Halford just finished her third season as the head coach of the Lady Blazers. She has taken another head coaching position in the state of Texas. A search for her replacement will begin immediately.
Coach Halford was charged with restarting our volleyball program after an eight-year hiatus of having volleyball as a part of Trail Blazer athletics. After an inaugural two-win season, the Trail Blazers finished over .500 each of the next two years and advanced to the Region XXIV semi-finals each season.
“Our department and college are indebted to Coach Halford for taking on the challenge of restarting our volleyball program. The growth that our student-athletes, our program, and our coaching staff has made the past three years is remarkable. We are excited to continue that growth in our conference and in our region that was started under coach’s leadership," Hoyt commented.
For more information about the John Wood Athletic Department and volleyball program, please contact the Athletic Director, Brad Hoyt, at 217/641-4975.
