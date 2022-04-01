Director of Athletics Brad Hoyt has announced that Coach Scott Weston has been hired as the new women’s volleyball coach at John Wood Community College.
Coach Weston replaces Coach Madeleine Halford, who resigned to take a four-year head coaching position this winter.
Coach Weston has multiple years of head coaching experience, at both the two-year college and four-year college ranks. Most recently, Scott was the head women’s volleyball coach at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA, finishing his tenure there in 2019.
At Hawkeye, he coached multiple All-Region players and his team had risen to as high as No. 11 in the NJCAA national poll. He also served as a head coach at Bethel College, McCook Community College, and Iowa Wesleyan University.
“We are fortunate to be able to hire an experienced coach to continue our progress in our women’s volleyball program. His experience at both the four-year and two-year college level will provide an immediate boost to our program as we enter into year five of having women’s volleyball back on our campus,” commented Athletic Director Brad Hoyt.
