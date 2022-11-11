QUINCY – When Jenson Whiteman and Jeremiah Talton receive an open look, their eyes light up.
And so does the scoreboard.
Whiteman and Talton put on a sizzling shooting display early in the second half, boosting John Wood Community College past Rock Valley 87-77 on Friday night.
Talton scored eight points and Whiteman six points during a decisive 20-2 Blazer run to start the second half.
“Those guys really picked it up for us,” John Wood coach Brad Hoyt said. “That really gave us a boost. We needed that after struggling a little bit in the first half, but we were facing a good, well-coached basketball team. That was a good win for us.”
John Wood scored the first 15 points after holding a narrow 39-36 lead at the break.
Talton knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to build his team’s lead back to double digits.
“We let them back in the game and we knew we had to come back strong to start the second half,” Talton said. “We started hitting some shots and our team really stepped it up defensively.”
Talton, a freshman, has transitioned well from high school basketball to the junior college level.
Talton, who earned all-state honors for Quincy High last season, finished with 18 points. He scored nine points in each half.
“Jeremiah is progressing, he is growing and he is learning,” Hoyt said. “He has a chance to be a really, really good player for us. He’s getting better and he will continue to do that.”
Whiteman, a sophomore, drained four 3-point goals en route to finishing with a team-high 21 points.
“My teammates moved the ball well and found me when I was open,” Whiteman said. “It was a total team effort all the way around.”
Hoyt was impressed with Whiteman’s play.
“Jenson shot the ball well, and his leadership was much better,” Hoyt said. “He played with a lot of confidence and that was good to see.”
The Blazers eventually built their lead to 25 points in the second half after Joshua Talton converted on a basket in the paint. He finished with 16 points and six assists.
Rock Valley battled back in the final 10 minutes and eventually chopped the massive John Wood lead down to 83-77 with just over a minute left.
But Whiteman and Joshua Talton converted on field goals to close the Blazer victory.
“We survived there at the end,” Hoyt said. “We need to get better in that situation. At the college level, when you let somebody make a couple shots the momentum changes. All of a sudden, the lead went from 25 to 15 to 7. We didn’t finish like we wanted to.”
George Williams led the visiting Golden Eagles with 28 points. He hit five treys.
Isaiah Ramey added 14 points for John Wood.
The Blazers, ranked 17th nationally, are scheduled to face No. 14 Kirkwood at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Kirkwood has a very good team,” Whiteman said. “We know it’s going to be a tough test. If we play our game, I think we will be all right.”
