QUINCY -- After a back-and-forth, hard-earned victory in game one, John Wood Community College left Tuesday night unscathed with a 3-0 shutout win in game number two to close out the doubleheader at QU Stadium.

Blazers right-handed starting pitcher Jackson Chu earned the win after going five innings with three strikeouts; while allowing four walks, two hits and no runs.

