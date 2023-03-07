QUINCY -- After a back-and-forth, hard-earned victory in game one, John Wood Community College left Tuesday night unscathed with a 3-0 shutout win in game number two to close out the doubleheader at QU Stadium.
Blazers right-handed starting pitcher Jackson Chu earned the win after going five innings with three strikeouts; while allowing four walks, two hits and no runs.
John Wood right-hander Clayton Woods came in and pitched two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the save. He allowed three hits and one walk and had a strikeout.
The Blazers have been rock solid defensively specifically with their pitching game all season holding teams to under five runs or less in 14 out of 16 games this season.
On the flip side, the Braves did something only four other teams before Tuesday have done against the Blazers, hold them under five runs or less. The Blazers still fought through a windy second game with a win.
Blazers head coach Adam Hightower highlighted the team's issues early on with no run being scored until the fourth inning.
“I thought we made a couple of mistakes early, put ourselves in a bad spot got caught stealing bases,” said Hightower. “Their pitchers got in a groove early on and kept us in check. It was a tough day to hit with the wind coming in, so every run was crucial tonight.”
John Wood Community College was able to break through in the later innings.
JWCC outfielder Ben Kasparie had two hits, and sophomore shortstop Tyler Bickers finished with one hit, two walks, and one run.
“Kasparie has been on fire and has been playing really well of late," said Hightower. "Especially tonight and overall we had a lot of guys step up today and play well.”
Garrett Meyer, Carson Moreno and Walker Mann all had one RBI each.
Coach Hightower spoke on the performance of his players tonight and what he wants to improve on the most as the Blazers look to build on their win streak.
“We made three errors in the infield today, that’s something we can clean up, otherwise I felt we scored, hit pretty well for the most part, and feel like we executed our game plan well to end the night," Hightower said.
The Blazers pushed their record to 13-3 and will be on a four-game win streak as they go on the road next Tuesday in another doubleheader against State Fair Community College, starting at 1 p.m.
