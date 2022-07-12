The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the Mid-West Athletic Conference (MWAC) have announced their 2021-22 All-Academic team selections.
The Trail Blazers are well represented at both the national and regional level, earning 33 members of the NJCAA All-Academic team and 32 Mid-West Athletic Conference All-Academic selections.
Of those recognized, three student-athletes, McKenna Little, Baylee Combs and Hayley Flores, achieved academic recognition while being two-sport student-athletes on our campus.
Please join us in congratulating all of our award winners and our entire college staff for the support and assistance to help these students excel.
In addition to the individual awards, three teams, softball, baseball and women’s volleyball, were nominees as an Academic Team of the Year by the NJCAA.
Congratulations to each of those team members as well!
Here is the group that is representing John Wood Community College in the classroom as well as on the field/court of play:
Avery Waner (Volleyball); Adam Smallwood (M Soccer); Ricardo Fernandez (M Soccer); Kennady Douglas (W Soccer); McKenna Little (W Soccer/W Basketball); Karson Kasparie (Baseball); Anthony Grote (Baseball); Ryan Camerer (Baseball);
Juan Wu C (Baseball); Shelby Koenig (Softball); Baylie Combs (Softball/W Basketball); Hayley Flores (W Basketball/Softball); Gabe Cox (M Basketball); Noah Hemmen (M Soccer); Shea Coyle (Volleyball); Livia Perry (Volleyball); Abby Coonrod (Volleyball); Paige Knuffman (Volleyball); Samy Aouati (M Soccer); Whitney George (W Soccer); Brandon Kracht (M Basketball); Kameron Whiteman (M Basketball); Maurice McCullum (M Basketball); Garrett Snow (M Basketball); Lenlee Klusman (W Basketball); Emma Plasmeier (Softball); Mahalia Lewis (Softball); Trey Bredensteiner (Baseball); Skywalker Mann (Baseball); Joshua McAnerney (Baseball); Davin Meier (Baseball); Logan Munroe (Baseball); Nolan Reichers (Baseball).
The Mid West Athletic Conference names all participating student-athletes that have a year cumulative GPA of a 3.5 or higher an Academic All-Conference selection. Side note reminder: Men's Soccer is not a member of the conference.
Men's Basketball: Gabe Cox, Brandon Kracht, Kameron Whiteman, Maurice McCullum and Garrett Snow.
Baseball: Trey Bredensteiner, Ryan Camerer, Anthony Grote, Karson Kasparie, Skywalker Mann, Joshua McAnerney, Davin Meier, Logan Munroe, Juan Wu C and Nolan Riechers.
Women's Basketball: Lenlee Klusman, McKenna Little, Baylie Combs and Hayley Flores.
Softball: Shelby Koenig, Emma Plasmeier, Baylie Combs, Mahalia Lewis and Hayley Flores.
Women's Soccer: Kennady Douglas, Whitney George and McKenna Little.
Volleyball: Livia Perry, Shea Coyle, Avery Waner, Abby Coonrod and Paige Knuffman.
