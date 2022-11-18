John Wood Community College survived on the road and beat the 20th ranked team in the country, the Reivers of Iowa Western, 95-88 on Friday night.
JWCC led by as many as 16 in the second half, and held on for the seven-point win in junior college men's basketball play.
