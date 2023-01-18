QUINCY -- It was a good night for John Wood Blazers basketball on Wednesday at the John Wood Community College Student Activity Center.
The John Wood women's basketball team defeated Spoon River College 64-41 and improve its record to 7-9.
Madison McFerrin scored a game-high 22 points, while Krista Rittenhouse added 12 points.
Dominque Addison led Spoon River in scoring with 10 points.
The John Wood men's basketball team defeated Spoon River 79-69.
Jeremiah Talton led the Blazers with 24 points and 11 boards. Logan Robbins racked up 21 points.
Tray'von Osborne led Spoon River in scoring with 20 points, while Anthony Hersh put up 16 points.
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, playing on the road against Parkland College. The women's game will begin at 1 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
