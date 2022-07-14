John Wood Community College Director of Athletics Brad Hoyt has announced that Norm Rodriguez has retired from the head women’s basketball post, a position he has held for the past 23 seasons.
In conjunction with his five years as an assistant coach, Coach Rodriguez’s 28 years as an integral part of the college, the athletic department and the women’s basketball program has come to a close.
Coach Rod, who retired from his faculty position in the Spring, had planned to remain a part of the coaching staff throughout the next year but with this decision, it is truly an end of an era.
Coach Rodriguez leaves a lasting legacy on the Trail Blazer Athletic Department.
Starting in 1994 as an assistant women’s basketball coach, Coach Rod has witnessed and been directly involved with nearly all of the moments in Trail Blazer women’s basketball.
He served as a head coach in 709 total contests, amassing 393 wins over his 23 seasons in that role.
In his first season at the helm of the Lady Blazers, Rodriguez directed the team to a 25-7 record and a CCCI championship (now named MWAC), marking the first conference title for any program at that time.
That year also saw the Lady Blazers make it to the championship game of the Region 24 tournament, marking the first time that the Lady Blazers won a post season game.
Multiple student-athletes have achieved All-Conference and All-Region recognition under Coach Rod’s leadership. Over 100 former members of the women’s basketball program continued their academic and athletic career at the four-year level, ranging throughout all levels of college basketball.
The women’s basketball program has had over 25 NJCAA Academic All-Americans and have been regulars in the WBCA Top 25 for academic excellence, finishing as high as second in the country in 2000-01.
In addition to his coaching duties, Rodriguez was a fulltime professor of history and political science at John Wood. He has also served as the conference and region sport chair and served on a number of national boards.
Rodriguez received his bachelor of arts degree in history in 1977 at Quincy (College) University, and earned a juris doctorate in 1980 at Washburn University.
He has completed extended coursework at Western Illinois University and the University of Illinois-Springfield. Rodriguez will be relocating to the state of Tennessee with his wife Anita to spend more time with their grown children and grandchildren.
An immediate search for a new head women’s basketball coach has begun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.